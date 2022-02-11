MISSOULA — The Montana softball team opened the season with a split Friday on Day 1 of the Nor Cal Kickoff at Sacramento State.
The Grizzlies opened with a 3-0 win over San Jose State and then fell, 2-1, in extra innings to St. Mary's hours later.
Montana, facing the tall task of replacing its all-time leader in pitching wins (35) and strikeouts (396) Tristen Achenbach, was picked fifth in the Big Sky Conference preseason polls a season after getting eliminated by Southern Utah in the conference championship play-in game in Ogden, Utah.
But it isn't a brand-new lineup, aside from pitchers sophomore Allie Brock and freshman Dana Butterfield getting the nod against the Spartans and the Gaels respectively. The Grizzlies return seven of eight position players, headlined by all-Big Sky first baseman Cami Sellers and all-region shortstop Maygen McGrath.
If the opening day is any indicator, the Grizzlies should be in good hands in the circle after a pair of solid outings.
Brock, who went 4-8 with an 8.08 ERA last season between 11 starts and 23 appearances, pitched seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 opener against the Spartans. The sophomore allowed just four hits, struck out six and walked one in her strong season debut.
She was backed by seven hits from the Grizzlies, led by two from Sellers and two by Julie Phelps, who brought in one run off a double down the left field line in the top of the 4th inning.
In the same inning, a throwing error by the Spartans brought in Kelly Sweyer for a 2-0 Grizzlies lead. Kylie Becker drove in Phelps in the top of the seventh to give Montana a comfortable three-run lead before Brock struck out two batters and forced a pop out in the final half frame.
Butterfield pitched all eight innings in a 2-1 eight-inning loss to the Gaels. She allowed six hits, one earned run and struck out four in her debut.
Montana put four balls in play, led by Sellers again with a pair as she drove in the lone score for her team late in the bottom of the 8th off a double to right center field. The Grizzlies left seven on base, including two in the sixth and two in the eighth.
“I thought they controlled counts and settled in to who they are as pitchers and attacked the zone,” UM coach coach Melanie Meuchel said of her pitchers. “They had very focused and very competitive pitches.”
Montana will play Saint Mary’s Saturday at 10 a.m. at UC Davis and will then play the hosting Aggies at 3 p.m.
Men's tennis cruises
It's been a while since the Grizzlies men's tennis team dropped a match.
Montana cruised to a 7-0 sweep over Whitman — a Division III school from Walla Walla, Washington — Friday at the Peak in Missoula. The Grizzlies haven't dropped a match since the 4-3 upset win over Boise State on Feb. 4, taking 11 in a row since then.
Montana swept doubles, then promptly notched six straight sweeps in singles. The Grizzlies improved to 5-0 in dual meets, with three duals left before Big Sky play opens against Portland State on Feb. 27.
"I think that was our best match of the season, top to bottom," UM coach Jason Brown said. "Everyone played well. I think that confidence coming off a good weekend in Boise really just flowed right through, and that's exactly what we were looking to do is carry on that momentum."
Montana will host Whitworth, another D-III team, Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Peak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.