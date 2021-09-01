MISSOULA — Montana sophomore cornerback Corbin Walker had a 47-yard interception return touchdown to put the cherry on top of the Grizzlies’ 73-28 thrashing of Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2019 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
The win was UM’s first playoff victory since 2015, and the expectations are for the Griz to make a return to at least the quarterfinals, where they finished in 2019. If they want to do that, improved play from the revamped cornerbacks group could be crucial.
Walker, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, is expected to play a key role after starting both spring games and running with the first-team defense during preseason camp. In addition to the pick-6, he had 11 tackles and three pass breakups in 10 games off the bench in his true freshman season.
The position group now has actual cornerbacks instead of receivers-turned-cornerbacks and has a veteran coach in Ronnie Bradford, who played in the NFL for 10 years and coached in colleges and the pros for 15 years.
Walker, a 3-star recruit from Renton, Washington, sat down with 406mtsports to catch up on his college career ahead of Montana's season opener against Washington at 6 p.m. MT Saturday in Seattle.
Q: Your highlight so far might have been that pick-six in the playoffs against Southeastern Louisiana. What was the emotion in that moment like?
A: “That was crazy. That play for me, that really made my freshman year because that was a big part of it. Just scoring in that stadium, the crowd going wild, I just felt like that was incredible. The fans are pumped up and the atmosphere in the stadium when you score is just crazy. I feel like that was a big statement.”
Q: As you’ve been here, what have you learned about what it takes to play cornerback at the Division I level in this 3-3-5 defense?
A: “You got to be short-minded because plays are going to happen. You got to be strong mentally. That’s a big part of it. You got to have great feet and hands. You got to know the game. You got to know what you’re doing. You’ve got to be studying your playbook. And you’ve got to know what the defense is doing. So, you’ve got to know when offenses come out in certain things, you got to know what you’re doing. So, I feel that’s a big part of it is being mentally strong.”
Q: So, where do you feel you’ve made your biggest improvements since coming in?
A: “I feel my confidence. I feel coming in as a freshman, coming from high school into college, you don’t have a lot of confidence when you come in because the game’s faster, coaching’s harder, you got to get your details to the pinpoint. It’s just confidence, knowing what you’re doing. Knowing the playbook, that’s a big part of it, too. It’s like 90% mental. When you go in there, you know what you’re doing. And then everything fits into place.”
Q: The defense really showed out in the spring games and has seemed to carry that over to the preseason. But how would you say things have been going for the defense?
A: “Practices have been great. We’ve got great depth in the corner room. We got a lot of guys that can play, so that’s a good part of it. Iron sharpens iron, too. Our receivers are very good this year, they’re very deep. So, like when we play against each other, we’re just making each other better. We have a lot of guys that have like a real drive for the game. So, they always bring the intensity every single day. Our corners are just like dogs. I feel like they have that dog mentality in them. So, when they come out here and practice, they always want to get better, they always pick one thing to get better every single day, they work on that one thing, and it just makes you better. So, the progress is always getting up and up and up and up, so that’s always a good thing. It makes our football team better, and that’s a good thing for us.”
Q: Given that, what do you think the potential is for this defense?
A: “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good. We’re an all-around team. We got great coaching, great players and we all do our jobs. That’s the biggest part is we all do our 1/11th.”
