MISSOULA — Tell me if you’ve heard this one before.
A team’s star guard is held well below his season average as Brandon Whitney and the Montana men’s basketball team puts on a defensive clinic at home, and takes a win.
Well, that’s about how things went down when Montana bounced back from a two-game losing skid with a 78-67 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds Monday night in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena.
The Grizzlies improve to 16-8 and 9-4 in Big Sky Conference play — and they continue their perfect run at home to get to 12-0 — while Southern Utah drops to 15-7 and 9-3 in league play.
Montana gets a much-needed win and closes the gap in the league standings after a two-game losing streak.
“I think that we had their undivided attention going into this game,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said, noting the upset loss the Grizzlies suffered Saturday against Idaho State. “They were excited — another opportunity against a team in the top of the standings. The more wins you can chip away at against teams in the top of the standings the more confidence you have going into the conference tournament.
"This is a team heading in the right direction,” he added. “We are young in a lot of areas and our maturation you’re kinda seeing it take place right now.”
Whitney and the Montana defense behind him held Southern Utah star senior guard John Knight III to nine points on 2-of-9 shooting, four assists, five rebounds and he was forced into five turnovers.
But that wasn’t the case a season ago. Knight and Southern Utah, which went on to win the 2020-21 league regular season title, swept the Grizzlies by a combined two points. Knight scored 21 in the first win and just four in the second but the Thunderbirds rallied around him in that one.
Things looked different this time around against the Thunderbirds, who were picked first in both the league preseason polls.
A year older, a year stronger and with more big-game experience, the Grizzlies were able to take away some of Southern Utah’s biggest strengths away keeping the T-Birds grounded and out of transition.
Late in the game, with the Grizzlies up single digits and the Thunderbirds eyeing a comeback, head coach Travis DeCuire called out to the Grizzlies during a free throw to trust Whitney and stick to their assignments on defense.
Not too much later, Whitney turned the ball over on a drive attempt as Knight poked possession loose. Knight scooped the ball up and raced down, but Whitney was right there to send the ball out of bounds and stop a fast break.
Knight turned it over on the ensuing possession and Cameron Parker followed with a layup to put Montana up 65-56 at the 3:28 mark.
That type of trust in Whitney, just a sophomore, was key in keeping all the other Thunderbirds in check. Southern Utah shot 38.9% (21 of 54) from the field, 29.4% (5 of 17) from 3-point range and well-below its average of 81.2 points per game in conference play.
“At the end of the day we want to take away the shots you’re trying to get and force you to shoot shots that maybe aren’t high-percentage shots for you or you’re not comfortable taking,” DeCuire said. “I think the guys did a good job of executing that tonight and taking away some of the strengths. A lot of it was transition or just open court one on ones.”
Bounce-back Bannan
While Whitney’s and the team’s defense were again the star, Josh Bannan bounced-back along with his team after a rough showing Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, against Idaho State.
The sophomore out of Australia used a litany of post moves and drives from the top of the arc to torch Southern Utah as he set a new career-high 26 points on 9-of-15 field goal shooting and an 8-of-9 mark from the foul line.
Bannan needed the bounce back as much as the Grizzlies did. He shot just twice and took two free throws in the loss to Idaho State. Bannan took that loss personally, and made it clear to his team after that loss.
It hurt. It was a big of a gut punch after an emotional and back and forth battle against rival Weber State in Ogden, Utah. But it happens and there is a natural come down from a game like that.
“I think Saturday just shows that if you don’t show up you can get beaten by anyone in this league on any given night,” Bannan said. “ … Tonight I think it’s pretty easy to see that we’re sorta back and we responded and that’s what good teams do. … Me, I look back on (the Idaho State) game and just mentally my focus wasn’t there and I wasn’t good enough. I own that and I apologized to the team for that, not being ready to play. And we all owned that, I think there’s a lot of guys that felt they didn’t give their best efforts.”
The loss, while not out of his memory, sure seems to have worked for the better with his career day dipping and ducking under and around Southern Utah bigs for crafty buckets in the lane.
“You get another opportunity pretty quickly, which is great, and we responded well,” Bannan said.
Up next
Montana (16-8, 9-4 Big Sky) hosts Northern Arizona (8-14, 4-7) Thursday night in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena at 7 p.m.
