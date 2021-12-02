MISSOULA — After Montana’s 2021 indoor season was scrapped due to COVID-19 precautions, the Grizzlies are slated for a full indoor season this winter.
The campaign won’t fully get underway until January, when Montana competes in regional meets on five consecutive weekends, before the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships are held in Bozeman, Montana. However, athletes will get an early opportunity to compete this Friday, with 50 Grizzlies bussing to Bozeman for the Bobcat Preview.
The meet will be the first of four trips to Bozeman during the indoor season, and Montana’s only meet for six weeks, until after the holidays.
Biggest will be the opportunity to get back into competitive form, especially for some of the indoor-only events that haven’t seen competition since February 2020. The meet will also serve as a barometer for where athletes are today, and where they hopefully can be in January. It will feature debut performances for the majority of Montana’s competitors.
Of the 50 athletes competing on Friday, 22 will be making their collegiate debuts, with another 10 competing in their first indoor meet.
Friday’s Bobcat Preview, featuring Montana and Montana State athletes, will begin at 4 p.m. with the throws and jumps (the men’s weight throw and women’s long jump officially kick things off). Running events will begin with the women’s 60-meter hurdles at 5 p.m.
