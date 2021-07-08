Kaden Huot

Helena High's Kaden Huot, who is pictured throwing the ball against Glacier last season, announced his commitment to the Griz on Thursday. 

 Gary Marshall, BMGPhotos.com

The Montana Grizzlies have landed their quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and it just so happens to be Helena High's Kaden Huot. 

Huot, a rising senior, is listed at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds and according to 247sports, he's a three-star recruit and the top-ranked prospect in the state on Montana.

And on Thursday morning, after recently taking visits to both Montana and Montana State, Huot announced his commitment to the Griz.

"I'm very excited to announce my commitment to Montana," Huot said in a tweet. "Thank you for this incredible opportunity. I'd like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me through the years. Go Griz!"

Huot is a three-sport athlete at Helena High, taking part in basketball, as well as track and field in addition to playing quarterback. He earned Second-Team All-State honors last year in Class AA after throwing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. 

For his career, Huot has completed 56.7 percent of his passes for a total of 3,403 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns to his credit and has led the Bengals to the Class AA quarterfinals in each of his two seasons as a starter. 

His recruitment has been one of interest for the Cats and Griz since last fall. Both schools offered Huot prior to his junior season. 

In a text message with 406mtsports.com, Huot said he was "fired up" about his commitment.

He is the second Helena High player to commit to the Griz in 2022 as linebacker Marcus Evans did so earlier this summer. Zachary Evans, another Bengal, signed as part of Montana's 2021 class. 

This story will be updated. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

