MISSOULA — Looking at the first and second half box scores from the Montana men's basketball game at Southern Utah, you'd almost think you're looking at two different games.
Montana led the hosting Thunderbirds by 16, 44-28, at the halftime break. The Grizzlies couldn't miss. They were flying around and getting where they wanted while putting the hosts on their heals.
But the Thunderbirds blasted that trend in the second half, erasing the 16-point deficit to win 82-74 by outscoring Montana 54-30 in the second half. Southern Utah outscored its first-half output by the halfway mark of the second half to take a two-point lead off a pair of John Knight III free throws.
Those two free throws put Southern Utah, which improves to 18-9 and 12-5 and moves into second in the league after Weber State and Northern Colorado also lost Thursday, up for good as Montana fought from behind the final 10 minutes of the night in Cedar City, Utah.
Southern Utah outscored Montana 27-13 over the first 10 minutes of the second half to answer the dominant first 20 minutes by Montana.
"You can't get outscored by 26 in a half," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said on the KGVO postgame show. "We have to be better competing. ... We just weren't playing hard enough in the second half to win."
Montana drops to 17-11 overall, 11-6 in Big Sky play and has lost for the fifth time in the past seven games dating back to a Saturday, Jan. 29 win over Eastern Washington. With the three non-Division games taken out, Montana is 14-11 overall.
Thursday's loss feels all too familiar for Montana this season.
The Grizzlies looked the part of a team that can play with and beat anyone in the Big Sky — holding wins over top-six teams Weber State, Southern Utah, Eastern Washington — by hitting 3s at a high clip, guarding without fouling and snagging just about every loose and 50-50 ball available.
But, then the Grizzlies look like a team that struggles to guard without sending teams to the line. The offense sputters for long scoring droughts — UM went scoreless from the 9:24 to the 6:30 mark of the second half as the Thunderbirds worked to cement their comeback. Montana also led Idaho by 10 with 10 minutes left last week before falling on the road.
"For stretches of games we've shown we can play with anyone," DeCuire said. "But, our maturity is in question right now in terms of our ability to play through adversity, make adjustments or handle success."
Montana has allowed opponents to score over 70 points in six of the last seven after allowing just seven times the entire season before the stretch. Senior big Mack Anderson missed his third straight game since suffering an elbow injury against Northern Arizona.
Josh Bannan finished with 23 points while Robby Beasley III and Brandon Whitney each pitched in 14 points. Bannan and Derrick Carter-Hollinger, who fouled out around the 12 minute mark after a double foul was called on a made free throw, battled non-COVID illness all week according to DeCuire.
Southern Utah was led by Knight's 26-point scoring burst as the senior guard went 10 for 13 from the field. Jacob Spurgin added 15 and Maizen Fausett, who converted pivotal four-point play in the second half, went for 13.
Montana will look to get things back on track heading into its final three games, starting with the top team in the Big Sky, and in-state rival, Montana State (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) Sunday in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
