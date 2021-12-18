MISSOULA — Entering Monday's game against SAGU American Indian College, Lonnell Martin Jr. was in a bit of a shooting funk.
The first-year junior guard for the Montana men's basketball team had missed 17 straight from 3-point range over a stretch of five games, spanning from the second half of the Sacramento State win on Dec. 2, to the first half of Monday's game.
Martin ended that drought with a confident pair of triples, setting the tone for a confidence building blowout over the visiting Warriors out of the NCCAA — the same league as Yellowstone Christian.
The lopsided win over the Warriors was the Grizzlies' (8-4) second triumph in a row over a team outside the NCAA, specifically against a team in the NCCAA, as Montana wanted to fill the hole in the schedule that was made when UNC Wilmington canceled games due to a flu outbreak.
Games against non-Division-I teams are normal, for the most part, for low- and mid-majors like Montana. Sure teams would prefer to schedule other mid-majors, which was a point of emphasis with Montana's schedule this year with seven originally scheduled in the non-conference before Wilmington was forced to cancel.
But Grizzlies head coach Travis DeCuire saw some positives from the games, even if the talent is lopsided towards Montana in the matchups.
"These are opportunities to, one, just work on execution and get somebody's confidence going," DeCuire said last Monday. "We got a couple of guys who weren't shooting the ball well and the last couple games we had a chance to get some guys going and hopefully that carries through."
Martin got going Monday with 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting from distance and Kyle Owens hit double-digit scoring for the second straight game and just the fourth time this season with 15 and a season-high seven boards. Josh Vazquez also scored a season-high of 19 on 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
Road test
Now, like DeCuire said, it's about carrying it over.
It isn't the level of change the Grizzlies had between games one and two when they went from NAIA Dickinson State to SEC contender Mississippi State (7-3), but Sunday's is a good road test as non-conference play comes to a close.
Montana, with three straight wins under its belt, will head south to Santa Clara, California, for a game against the hosting Broncos (8-5) out of the WCC. They have a pair of wins over Power Five teams — Stanford and Texas Christian — on their resume.
Most recently the Broncos fell to Cal and Boise State, by the same score of 72-60, in road losses and beat Florida A&M at home Friday night 80-66. At home Santa Clara is 7-2.
Santa Clara is 93rd in the NCAA's NET rankings, which is good for fifth out of the WCC schools. Montana comparatively is 242nd and the Broncos are just the second top-100 NET team so far for the Grizzlies.
Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m. MT.
