MISSOULA — The postseason honors continue to pile up for the Montana Grizzlies as a Big Sky-best three standouts were named to the STATS FCS All-America first team, the organization announced Thursday.
Record-breakers Dante Olson and Samori Toure were chosen as one of the three top players at their respective positions in the country, long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue was recognized with first-team honors as well.
With two-straight seasons as the FCS's leading tackler, Olson repeats as a first-team selection after posting the most tackles in UM and Big Sky Conference history as a senior with 179 stops. This is the fourth first-team All-America selection for Olson this week, the second for Toure, and the first of O'Donoghue's career.
Olson is also a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the nation's defensive player of the year. In January he will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the STATS awards banquet on the eve of the national championship game where he will find out if he is the winner.
