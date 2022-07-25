SPOKANE — The Montana football team is back on top of the Big Sky Conference — sort of.
The Grizzlies were picked to win the Big Sky by the league media and coaches, the conference announced Monday. It marks the first time since 2010 that they were tabbed as the preseason darlings in either poll.
Montana is coming off back-to-back trips to the FCS playoff quarterfinals entering head coach Bobby Hauck’s fifth year and fourth fall season of his second stint at UM. He led the Griz to seven consecutive conference crowns and three national runner-up finishes from 2003-09.
The Grizzlies' last official conference crown came in 2009. UM's 2011 league title was vacated by the NCAA in 2013.
The Griz placed five players on the preseason all-conference team: linebacker Patrick O’Connell, who was picked as the league’s preseason defensive MVP, cornerback Justin Ford, safety Robby Hauck, return specialist Malik Flowers and defensive tackle Alex Gubner.
The voting was tight in both polls. Montana received 111 points and three first-place votes in the coaches poll, Sacramento State had 110 and four, and MSU garnered 109 and five. In the media poll, UM accrued 356 points and 14 first-place votes, MSU had 352 and 13, and Sacramento State got 335 and four.
Montana State is coming off a surprising run to the FCS championship game last fall under first-year coach Brent Vigen. The Cats put seven players on the preseason all-conference list: quarterback Tommy Mellott, running back Isaiah Ifanse, fullback R.J. Fitzgerald, defensive end Brody Grebe, inside linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, punter Bryce Leighton and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.
Sacramento State has won back-to-back Big Sky titles under coach Troy Taylor.
Weber State checked in at No. 4 both in both polls, UC Davis was fifth, Eastern Washington sixth and Northern Arizona seventh. Idaho was eighth in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll, while Portland State was eighth by the media and ninth by the coaches.
Cal Poly checked in at 10th in both polls. Northern Colorado was 11th in the media poll and 12th in the coaches poll. Idaho State was chosen 11th by the coaches and 12th by the media.
This story will be updated.
