MISSOULA — The University of Montana has altered the structure of its Grizzly Scholarship Association fees amid several strategic ticketing changes this coming school year due to increasing costs for the athletic department.

The GSA membership fee is a priority seating donation that is required in addition to the ticket cost in premium seating areas. The donations go to the GSA to help provide student-athletes scholarships, while the ticket revenue goes into the general athletic department fund.

“We’re trying to keep up with costs,” Montana athletic director Kent Haslam told 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian. “We’re really a unicorn when it comes to how we’re funded. We generate 70% of our own revenue, which is unheard at our level and certainly in this conference. You take out one school, you add up everybody else in the conference for ticket revenue, and we generate more than that.

“It costs us more to fly a soccer team to Flagstaff. It costs us more to pay for meals on campus. It costs us more to pay salaries. All those things. We don’t have a big, large student body with huge student athletic fees and our institutional support is the lowest in the conference. We’re trying to keep up.”

Separate GSA fees

The main area where ticket holders might see an increase is a separate GSA fee for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and softball, which Haslam said “pretty much every athletic department in the country does.” In the past, if a ticket holder paid a GSA fee for football they didn’t have to pay for the other sports if they bought tickets in the same color section. They’d have to pay the difference if they went up the color section list.

For example, a season ticket in the “gold” section for football in 2022 was $700. With the GSA fee waived for basketball, a season ticket for the men in the top non-court side section would’ve cost $182 and for the women $142. That total would’ve been $1,024.

This year, those same seats would still be $700 for football, $375 for men’s basketball and $199 for women’s basketball. That total would be $1,274, an increase of $250.

In the cheapest GSA section, a 2022 season ticket for football would’ve cost $300. With the GSA fee waived, a men’s basketball ticket would be $168 and women’s basketball $142 in the cheapest GSA sections — there was only one women’s GSA section that wasn’t court-side. That total would be $610.

This year, the cheapest GSA seats would be $310 for football, $140 for men’s basketball and $99 for women’s basketball. That total is $549, a decrease of $61 dollars.

There are multiple price ranges between those, so adding a GSA fee for each basketball team on top of football was the biggest pushback Haslam heard from fans.

“There wasn’t too much pushback in football,” he said. “Basketball, I’ve heard from maybe half a dozen folks. We notified them that it was going to happen. I don’t think a lot of people pay attention until that invoice shows up and they see a GSA that they never have had in the past. They didn’t realize your ticket price went down but your GSA went up. Really it’s still gathering the same, but it was an overall increase. I get that. We’re trying to keep up.”

Football seating changes

UM is introducing the Grizzly Den in the 200 level on the upper east side of the football stadium as a section with new, separate GSA fees. Those sections had previously been “silver” and “copper”, with sections toward the two ends not requiring GSA fees.

The entire 200 section along the east side now requires GSA fees in addition to the ticket price. The Grizzly Den “silver” section is $340, “copper” is $180, “maroon” is $120 and “standard” is $60.

The additional cost of a ticket in the Grizzly Den ranges from $250 to $270. The benefits of sitting in the Grizzly Den is fans can have beer, wine and seltzers at their seats. They get access to concession stands and restrooms reserved for people sitting in the Grizzly Den.

The GSA fees for seats on the football sidelines between the end zones stayed the same or increased. The “gold” section remained at $420. The “silver” section increased from $260 to $280.

The previous “copper” section is now divided into “bronze” and “copper” — with “bronze” going from $120 to $190 and “copper” staying at $120. The “maroon” section remained at $60.

In addition to the GSA fees, people also have to pay for the price of the ticket. Tickets in the aforementioned sections in 2022 ranged from $240 to $280. They’re now from $255 to $280.

The pricing changes and section alterations came from UM working with The Aspire Group, a sports and entertainment marketing firm.

“I don’t how real strategic we were in the past,” Haslam said. “We kind of just were, ‘Oh, we feel like we could raise it this much.’ They did a pretty extensive survey of incomes in the region and what we’re drawing and what we cost compared to others for disposable income.”

Basketball seating changes

Haslam has offered to help fans move to different sections in the basketball arena so they can pay close to the same as they were paying last year. One reason for the increase in overall ticket prices is not only the GSA fees for basketball now but also a revamp of sections throughout the arena, changing prices from what they were for the same seat.

For example, two Silver GSA men’s basketball tickets in section 203, row 3 plus parking is $653 this year compared to $508 last year, when the GSA fee from football covered basketball. Two Silver GSA Lady Griz tickets in section 210, row 3 plus parking is $373 this year compared to $320 last year.

Lower-bowl sections on the sidelines are now gold for both basketball teams and are $375 total for the men and $199 for the women. Those seats were $182 for men’s basketball and $142 for women’s basketball last year if the GSA fee was paid in football. They would’ve been $602 and $262 if no GSA fee was paid in football, meaning that people who purchase a basketball season ticket for one team but no football ticket are paying less this year.

Instead of four price points for women’s basketball and seven for men’s basketball last year, there are now eight for both. Like football, those changes in sections and prices came from working with The Aspire Group.

“They did a real cool analysis of our stadium of where the hotspots are,” Haslam said. “Hotspots being this is where you got a real drive for tickets. This is where there’s a high demand in these areas. So, you need to charge more here.”

Alternative options

Montana offers football season tickets that don’t require a GSA fee. The “standard” section is $250 per ticket. The newly introduced “value” section is $200 per seat.

The displacement of fans in the previously cheaper 200-level seats on the upper east side led UM to increase the number of standard tickets in the 100 level. Section 115 in the south end zone is now standard seating instead of student seating.

UM now has “value” sections for basketball tickets. Those are $99 for men’s basketball and $79 for women’s basketball. Sitting in those sections last year would have cost $130 for men’s games and $102 for women’s games.

The introduction of those cheaper ticket options again came from the work of The Aspire Group.

“I would agree with them, we didn’t have a way for people to get in,” Haslam said. “Like season tickets in football, we’ve never had a $200 season ticket seat in football. We dropped that price and the hopes are we need to attract new season ticket holders that come in and then work their way up as we lose these people (in more expensive areas) who pass away or move or those types of things. We need to make sure that we’ve got an entry level for people to come in.

“Then we’ve got a variety of other things, where you’d buy mini packs and we’ll discount tickets that way, where you buy three football tickets or you buy conference games only. We really took a comprehensive look at our ticketing and certainly I can’t shy away from the fact that we’ve got to keep pace with our costs.”

Upcoming football season

Despite the changes, UM has had a renewal rate of 94% for football season ticket sales and has sold nearly 18,000 season tickets in its stadium with a capacity of 25,217, according to Haslam. Basketball season ticket sales are just getting under way.

Single-game tickets in a GSA section, which aren’t on sale yet for football or basketball, have a proportional GSA cost in addition to the price of the ticket. Haslam said there aren’t many remaining football single-game tickets available in the GSA sections due to season-ticket sales.

Montana is slated to play six home games this year: FCS non-scholarship Butler (7-4 last year), NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State (14-1) and Big Sky teams Idaho State (1-10), Northern Colorado (3-8), Sacramento State (12-1) and Montana State (12-2).

Haslam said UM will play a home nonconference game and a home conference game at night. The Griz are already scheduled to play road night games against Utah Tech and Idaho, meaning at least four of their 11 regular-season games will be at night. Times have yet to be announced for their home games and three other road games: Northern Arizona, UC Davis and Portland State.

“We’ve got Griz-Cat at home, that’s a good one,” Haslam noted. “Then Sacramento State at home is a good one. Ferris State is going to be really good, back-to-back Division II national champions, so that’s a good team. We’d prefer to not schedule Division II games, but there are times you get to a spot where you’re not in a spot for a home-and-home.

“We’ve got a home-and-home coming up with North Dakota, we’ve got Indiana State returning, we’ve got a home-and-home with Missouri State. We’re in the works of getting a couple other FCS teams. Utah Tech, that’s a good Division I nonconference game.

“Scheduling is difficult. We’ve got to have six home games, we’re looking at seven home games in 2024, when we can play 12 (regular-season games). Not too much grumbling (from fans). We want to win. I don’t ever want to look past anybody. That’s the last thing you’d want to do.”

Why it matters

Ticket sales are important to UM because they generate roughly 25% of its annual revenue.

In Fiscal Year 2022, Montana made $6,183,720 in ticket sales, according to the latest-available data in USA Today’s database. Montana State made $4,436,089 and the other 10 Big Sky teams — including football-only members UC Davis and Cal Poly — combined to total $5,514,257.

Other Big Sky schools rely more on institutional support and student fees than ticket sales. The Big Sky TV deal doesn't generate large sums of money for the schools, Haslam noted.

Montana got just $1,008,859 in student fees in FY22, the lowest in the conference. The next closest was Eastern Washington at $1,650,000. The highest were UC Davis at $25,502,413; Cal Poly at $9,312,245; Sacramento State at $9,286,571; and Portland State at $3,115,627.

“You don’t ever want to have to increase (ticket) prices,” Haslam said. “I want to make sure I’m really clear on that. We lean on our boosters and ticket holders more than anybody else. We recognize that. We recognize that we’re an expensive ticket. But, it’s how we’re built. We don’t ever want to take that for granted. It’s finding that fine line of supply and demand and charging what you think you can charge to generate the revenue that you think you need.”

With the importance of ticket sales, particularly for football, what about expanding the stadium? Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which opened in 1986, underwent its third and most-recent expansion in 2008.

“We’ve talked about that, but I think we’re in a good spot,” Haslam said. "You don’t want to overbuild because then you drive down that demand. What we’d really love is to have more suites, but it’s not an inexpensive build. The highest demand we have is for suites, seats on the 50-yard line, our club seats, those type of seats.

“We really don’t lack volume, we lack those high-end seats. To change that, that’s really an expensive build. We’d love to take the press box down, replicate what we’ve got on the east side on the west side, add another club, add another level of suites, put the press box all the way up top. You’re talking $30-40 million for that. I think we’re at a good spot for our capacity.”