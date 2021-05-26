The NCAA West Track & Field Regional began on Wednesday, with four Grizzlies competing. The highlights of the day came from freshman Evan Todd and senior Jacob Lamb.
Todd, a Kalispell native, placed 26th out of 48 javelin throwers with a top mark of 201-11. He opened with a throw of 196-11 before reaching 192-2 on his second attempt. He then moved up several spots on his final throw, surpassing the 200-foot threshold.
Just a freshman, Todd had a strong debut season, throwing more than 200 feet in five of his seven meets, including a PR of 218-11. Earlier this month, he placed fourth at the Big Sky Championships.
Teammate Dylan Kipp, who entered the day seeded 13th in the javelin and was looking for a top-12 finish that would qualify him for nationals, had a challenging day, placing 40th. Kipp fouled on his first two attempts, before throwing 184-3 on his final attempt. Kipp began his collegiate career at Ashland University, before throwing for the Grizzlies the last two seasons. He ranks second in school history with a lifetime-best throw of 230-4; that throw on Wednesday would have ranked third in the field.
Competing in the 800 meters, Lamb had an impressive showing. The senior continued to progress throughout his final season. After never before clearing 1:52.00, Lamb did so in each of his final five races, including on Wednesday, when he placed 30th with a time of 1:50.60. The time is the second-best of his career.
The Glendora, California leaves Montana as a two-time Big Sky champion, winning the 800 meters and 4x400-meter relay at the 2020 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships. He scored five times across four different events.
After setting a school record and winning a Big Sky title earlier this month in the 400 meters, Cade Johnstone started his race but was unable to finish. Just a sophomore, Johnstone will be a major fixture of Montana's program for several years.
Montana will have three additional athletes compete over the next two days, with Kimberly Earhart (javelin) and Tanessa Morris (hammer throw) throwing Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (MT). Fans can follow live results online.
