MISSOULA — Now that the NCAA has given schools the go ahead to create name, image and likeness policies that allow athletes to profit, the University of Montana Athletic department acted quickly to release its own rules.
Thursday morning, the department released a five-page document to media detailing the school’s policies regarding NIL and, basically, the do’s and don’ts for the school, athletes and boosters.
It is an "evolving document," according to UM AD Kent Haslam, who spoke with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Thursday over the phone about the school's policies.
"This is our first shot at doing this but we needed to get guidelines out to our student-athletes so they can know what they are dealing with," Haslam said. "Our student-athletes know and see what is happening. They are tracking these things in the media and tracking things across the country and they were wanting guidance and have been asking about it the past week, and that is what this provides."
It appears that Montana is the first school in the Big Sky Conference to publicly release an NIL policy. Others have been mum, while Montana State released a statement on Twitter that stated there is a policy in the works.
With the changes, athletes at UM will be able to make money off their own likeness without risking their scholarship and eligibility. But there are some stipulations and exceptions to what UM athletes can do to earn compensation.
Most notably, athletes at UM cannot enter an agreement if it includes tobacco, gambling, alcohol, recreational marijuana or includes vendors associated with performance enhancing drugs. Some of those — such as PEDs, marijuana and gambling — would go against NCAA rules, Haslam noted.
"We certainly don't want student-athletes associating with sports wagering and those types of things even though they are becoming more popular," Haslam said. " ... There are certain categories we felt like that didn't represent us well, and many of (our athletes) are underage so that was the thinking behind those categories.
"We will re-evaluate those things. Certainly if they are underage there is not going to be an issue, that makes it illegal. I completely understand there are things that are going to evolve with policy. Knowing that the bulk of our athletes are under the age of 21 it seemed like a natural procedure."
Grizzly Athletics will be able to serve beer and wine at sporting events after Senate Bill 247 passed and was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte this past April. Agreements that include firearms or weapons are not explicitly stated anywhere in the policy.
Haslam clarified that athletes looking to find NIL deals with restaurants should be able to, noting that UM hopes to be flexible with its rules.
BYU has a similar list of black-listed substances that also includes coffee due to their Honor Code. The Grizzlies' banned list is consistent with other schools such as Clemson, but it is unclear how common that specific policy is.
Also, Haslam confirmed, athletes cannot use any UM trademark or copyright during NIL activities.
Other things athletes cannot do to generate income off their NIL include: participating in NIL activities while engaging in athletic department related events; sell items provided by UM such as apparel or awards until the athlete is no longer an active NCAA athlete; generally, athletes cannot enter agreements that might conflict with any UM sponsorship.
The rules reiterate a common message that the NCAA has pushed, the NIL rules do not mean pay for play. Montana's policy explicitly states, "A student‐athlete may earn compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness provided: The compensation is not provided in exchange for athletics performance (e.g. pay‐for‐play)."
Immediately after the pay-for-play mention, the policy states recruiting inducements — compensation paid directly to a recruit to persuade them to come to Montana - are not allowed. UM may not provide compensation nor can anyone who works for UM or is a contractor with the school. School employees or contractors cannot directly, or indirectly, help an athlete secure an NIL opportunity.
UM can help athletes by providing NIL education, evaluate opportunities, assist with compliance and disclosure expectations and the evaluation process of service providers.
Some schools across the NCAA are openly working with third-party contractors to help guide athletes in regard to NIL, and some have developed their own programs. Washington State, for example, created a program called "The Cougar Pursuit," in collaboration with the WSU Center for Entrepreneurial Studies and INFLCR software company, to help educate their school's athletes on NIL.
The programs could also help athletes navigate the tax implications that will come with added income.
Haslam said UM, and the Big Sky as a conference, is looking into options for a third-party group to help take the burden off departments and Compliance Offices.
"The Big Sky Conference, as a group, we're looking," Haslam said. " ... It's really cumbersome to track all of these and approve these. Student-athletes have to provide disclosure, they have to be approved from a booster involvement standpoint and a fair-market-value standpoint. ... Currently the conference is looking with all of our schools to see if there is a vendor we would like to use that would make sense for us."
So what can athletes do?
Social media was full of ideas Thursday, from Arkansas wide out Trey Knox and his husky Blue signing a deal with PetSmart to Fresno State women's basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder announcing a cell-phone carrier partnership off the heels of their viral TikTok videos.
The UM policy states that athletes can use a third-party professional service provider, as long as the entity has the correct certifications, and that the agreement is just for NIL activities.
Once an athlete finds an sponsorship or any other agreement that works for them, they need to disclose the info to the UM Compliance Office, and need to provide the following details within four days of signing an agreement: contact information for commercial entities; professional service providers; other involved parties; compensation arrangements with individuals or entities; goods or services being transacted; times and dates when the activities will occur.
The state of Montana also has its own NIL law going into effect in 2023, known as SB 248 when it was going through the state legislatures. In between, the Grizzly Athletics department rules will take priority for its athletes.
"We do have to have our own name, image and likeness policy starting (July 1), or there were really no guidelines for our student athletes," Haslam said.
Boosters may provide compensation to athletes for NIL reasons, as long as the booster is not attempting to solicit an athlete's enrollment; the compensation must be for actual work performed and does not have anything to do with specific athletic performance.
It is unclear at this time if any UM athletes have found ways to take advantage of the new NIL rules.
The view the full Grizzly Athletics NIL policy, go here.
