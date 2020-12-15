MISSOULA — On Friday afternoon, a familiar face will be on the sidelines of Dahlberg Arena as former Montana men's basketball player Derek Selvig will bring NAIA Dickinson State in to face the Grizzlies.
A former assistant with Montana Tech, Selvig is in his first season as the Blue Hawks' head coach.
Tip is set for 4 p.m. as Selvig, who was on the UM men's hoops roster from 2007-12 and played for Wayne Tinkle, will make a return to the arena where he helped the Grizzlies to NCAA tournament appearances in the 2009-10 and 2011-12 seasons.
The Glendive native played in 116 total games for the Grizzlies — starting 61 of them — and finished with 844 points, 526 rebounds, 256 assists and 83 blocks.
"I'm super excited," Selvig told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "I'm just pumped for our guys. You know we have no idea how many games we're going to get in this year and any game is good experience for our guys.
"It is special for me. Obviously as an assistant I went over there and coached in a couple games. But now being a head coach, to go into Dahlberg is pretty special."
Selvig went from the Orediggers to DSU over the summer and does have some experience winning against the Grizzlies. Montana Tech pulled one of the most shocking upsets in the history of Dahlberg Arena, beating the Grizzlies — who finished 18-13 in the pandemic-shortened season — by two points.
The Orediggers improved greatly under head coach Adam Hiatt and Selvig, who were together in Butte for five seasons. Eventually, though, the DSU job opened up and Selvig saw a great opportunity to advance his coaching career.
The early returns have been solid for Selvig, who has coached the Blue Hawks to a 3-4 record early in the season. Following the game against Montana, DSU will travel to Carroll to play the Saints the following day.
"It's just a really strange year," Selvig said. "We're asking so much from these guys, these players both mentally and physically. We've had guys sit out for two weeks before coming to practice. We had a stretch where we didn't play a game for a couple weeks and we're just trying to ramp back up and play a game.
"At the end of the day, it's just about getting these guys experience. They all way to play."
The Maroon and Silver run deep in the Selvig clan, as Derek's uncle, Robin Selvig, coached the UM women's basketball team for decades. Selvig's parents, Doug and Anita (Novak), both played basketball for the Grizzlies, as did his cousin, Jordan Sullivan and aunt, Sandy (Selvig). Derek's sister, Carly, also played for the Lady Griz.
That deep connection helped make the game an easy win for everyone and Grizzly associate head coach Chris Cobb made the call over to DSU. The Blue Hawks have already been through two COVID-19 tests this week and assuming a third clear test, the game will tip on Friday.
Washington on tap Wednesday
Before Dickinson State comes to Dahlberg, UM will be on the road at Washington for a game against the Huskies.
UM head coach Travis DeCuire is from the Rainier Valley and played at Mercer Island High School during his prep days, so the roots run deep. This will be the 56th time the two programs have met, the third-highest number of total games the Grizzlies have played against a non-conference opponent.
Montana has played Washington three of the last four years, including during the 2019-20 season. UM fell to the Huskies 73-56 after trailing by just two points at halftime.
The Huskies are 46-9 against Montana all-time, with the Grizzlies last win coming during the 1994-95 season, when DeCuire was a guard for UM.
The Grizzlies is 56-221 against Pac-12 teams all-time and have lost 14 in a row since beating UCLA and Oregon State during the 2010-11 season.
Injury notes
Cam Satterwhite and DJ Carter-Hollinger have each missed the last three games, though Satterwhite did warm up before game against Yellowstone Christian.
Carter-Hollinger battled an arm injury before the season, which could have affected conditioning and the Grizzlies are likely being cautious with any injury that could nag throughout the season. It is not clear what Satterwhite or Carter-Hollinger's injuries are related to, or even if Satterwhite is injured.
On the Friday before the Yellowstone Christian game, DeCuire said Satterwhite would be available for the game and the Northern Arizona transfer did dress out for the game.
"Still with no DJ on the floor, it's been tough on us to continue to grow and develop as a unit because he's a big part of what we're going to do," DeCuire said following the Yellowstone Christian game when responding to a question regarding lineups. "But we're going in the right direction and we're excited about it."
Robby Beasley still has not played this year and has not dressed this year, though has been traveling to games.
Hunter Clarke's absence so far this season does not seem to be injury-related and he arrived in Missoula late, which could be factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.