The Montana softball team fell behind early and never caught up Sunday as the Grizzlies closed out the Tracy Beard College Classic with an 8-3 loss to Colorado State in Melissa, Texas.
The Rams (2-8) scored three runs in the top of the first before an out had been recorded, then tacked on five more in the sixth to pull away. They piled up 17 hits, tying for the most ever allowed by Montana in a game that didn’t go extra innings.
The Grizzlies (5-5) pulled within 3-1 when Kendall Curtis led off the bottom of the second with her first home run of the season, the third of her career. Julie Phelps, who is batting .393 through 10 games, made it 3-2 when she had a two-out single to left that scored Presley Jantzi in the bottom of the fourth.
Montana left runners on base in each of the first five innings, when the game was still in the balance. And then it wasn’t. Colorado State had back-to-back singles to open the top of the sixth, which led to Montana relieving starter Allie Brock with Dana Butterfield.
Butterfield gave up a single, her third walk of the season, then two more singles, and the Rams didn’t stop until they had built their lead to 8-2.
Brooklyn Weisgram made it 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth when she hit her second home run of the weekend, a solo shot to left. It was the eighth of her career.
Brock took the loss to drop to 4-2 on the season. Cami Sellers and Weisgram both had two hits, as did Jantzi, who went 3 for 3 on Friday evening against Nevada, then opened 2 for 2 on Sunday. She is now batting .438 on the season.
At 5-5, the Grizzlies have matched their best two-weekend start in program history, equaling the starts of the 2016 and 2020 teams.
Montana will play next at the Hawaii Invitational, with games Thursday through Saturday in Honolulu. Montana and Hawaii will be joined at the tournament by Abilene Christian and North Dakota.
Women's tennis team falls
Montana (4-5) concluded its three-match tour in Vegas Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to North Dakota. The team went 1-2 on the weekend, falling to UNLV and the Fighting Hawks.
"It was a battle that went down to the wire today," Montana coach Steve Ascher said. "We are seeing players continuing to step up and grow. Now we just need to put it all together on the same day and win one of these tight matches."
The Griz clinched the doubles point after dominant performances from the teams of Rosie Sterk/Lauren Dunlap and Maria Goheen/Grace Haugen. North Dakota knotted the score when No. 4 singles player Nore Heinitz beat Goheen in straight sets.
Dunlap lost at No. 3 to Allie Ochotorena, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Grizzly Alex Walker won at No. 6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, to knot up the team score at 2-2.
Haugen lost at No. 1 and Ivayla Mitkova lost at No. 5. Montana's Olivia Oosterbaan faced Andrea Jansson at No. 2 and rallied for a win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
"We're excited to fly back home and play our first home matches of the year (this weekend) against Utah State and the University of Portland," Ascher said.
Grizzly lacrosse team splits
Montana played two Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association games this weekend near Denver. The Grizzlies lost 12-6 to St. Thomas University of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday, and beat Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.
In the 17-11 win, Montana (3-2) was led by the offensive tandem of Miles Hess and Eric Frazer,. Hess and Frazier each finished with four goals. Hess also led the team in assists, finishing with six, with Frazier finishing with four assists.
