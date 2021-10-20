MISSOULA — Less than a week remains to secure your tickets to a night of celebration, honoring five Montana legends at the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021 induction banquet.
The star-studded evening takes place on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Adams Center on the University of Montana Campus, starting with a no-host reception at 6 p.m. and the banquet getting underway at 6:30. The five will also be introduced on the field during Montana's football game against Southern Utah the following day.
Tickets are available now through Friday, Oct. 22, at 4:30 p.m. So don't wait to secure your seat at history.
Tickets to the state's biggest hall of fame event of the year are $50 and include a plated steak dinner, a seat at the banquet, and an up-close and personal opportunity to relive Montana championship memories. "Voice of the Griz" Riley Corcoran will also serve as emcee for the evening's festivities.
Entering the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021 are record-setting quarterback Brian Ah Yat of Griz football, All-American decathlete Adam Bork of Grizzly track and field, Big Sky MVP Skyla Sisco of the Lady Griz, and championship-winning Grizzly men's basketball player and coach Wayne Tinkle.
Gary Hughes, a 35-year athletic department veteran, former ticket office manager, associate athletic director, and servant to the UM and Missoula communities, will also receive the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.
Grizzly Athletics will be rolling out a salute to each inductee in the coming weeks, with feature stories and interviews, going in-depth on their lives, careers, and the success that made them Hall of Fame material.
Corcoran will also chat with each inductee in the coming weeks as part of a Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame series on the "Inside the Den" Podcast.
The Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 to pay tribute and give lasting recognition to those student-athletes, coaches, and teams who have made exceptional contributions and brought recognition, honor, and distinction to the University of Montana in the field of Intercollegiate Athletics, and who have continued to demonstrate in their lives the values imparted by their experience. Induction into the Hall of Fame represents the highest athletic honor the University can bestow.
Established in 2018, the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award pays tribute and gives recognition to supporters of Grizzly Athletics who are not eligible for the Grizzly Hall of Fame, which includes athletes and coaches only.
The Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown.
