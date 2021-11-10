MISSOULA — Guard Draya Wacker of Melstone has signed to play basketball for the Montana women's team starting in the 2022-23 season.
The announcement was made on the Lady Griz Twitter account Wednesday afternoon (@MontanaGrizWBB). Wacker will soon begin her senior season for the Class C Melstone basketball team.
Lady Griz first-year coach Brian Holsinger has been busy signing players since he started in the spring. He inked four players this past offseason, including Sammy Fatkin, Katerina Tsineke, Lamprini Polymeni and Lisa Kiefer. Wacker is the first player from Montana that he has signed.
Wacker averaged 25 points per game as a junior, but her season was cut short by a torn ACL. She helped guide her high school team to the State C tournament as a sophomore in 2019-20.
Wacker is not at full strength yet but she is working out and plans to be ready for the first basketball practice this fall. She has scored over 1,700 points in her career.
In other recruiting news Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period, two Kalispell Flathead athletes made announcements. Lily Milner will swim for the University of Utah and Fin Nadeau will wrestle at Binghamton University.
