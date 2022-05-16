MISSOULA — Sammy Fatkin, who came back to the Montana women’s basketball program last season, has been given an extension by the NCAA and will be back with the Lady Griz for one more year.
Fatkin averaged 12.6 points last season while starting a majority of the team’s games.
“My college basketball career has been a unique one and quite the rollercoaster, so I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Fatkin, who began her career at Arizona before transferring to Montana.
“Finding a place with this program and staff has made every hardship worth it.”
After one year at Arizona, Fatkin played for the Lady Griz in 2018-19 and for part of the 2019-20 season before stepping away from the game.
She returned in 2021-22 for what was expected to be her final season. The NCAA recently determined she was due one more year of eligibility.
“Obviously she is a talent. We love her on the wing,” said coach Brian Holsinger. “She is a big addition in terms of scoring and output on the court.
“Everybody is excited she is coming back because everyone loves being around her as a person. Anytime someone who everyone loves gets to come back, it’s such a positive for your program.”
Fatkin opened last season with five straight games of 12 or more points, including a 25-point performance in Montana’s win at North Dakota.
She was averaging 13.6 points when she was injured in Montana’s home game against Idaho State in early February. She would miss the next nine games before returning in early March.
“She can score, and that’s something we missed when she had her injury,” said Holsinger. “She didn’t really get to complete her year coming back. Now she gets another opportunity.”
Fatkin returned to play 11 minutes in Montana’s regular-season finale at Sacramento State, then came off the bench to play 19 minutes in the team’s Big Sky tournament matchup against Northern Arizona.
“I believe everything happens for a reason. My injury was just another page in my book and part of my story that allowed me to grow,” Fatkin said.
“Each battle is an opportunity for development. Each step shapes our character. With that being said, there is unfinished business here and I’m thrilled to have one final chapter in a Lady Griz uniform.”
Fatkin will be the only player from last season’s senior class who will be returning.
Nyah Morris-Nelson has started playing professionally in her native Australia. Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles have begun the process of looking into overseas opportunities as well.
Her return will have Fatkin as part of a three-player senior class in 2022-23, along with Carmen Gfeller and Katerina Tsineke.
“One of the things Sammy said in our year-end meetings was that if she was given this opportunity, she wants to become more of a leader,” said Holsinger.
“She talked about how much she wanted to give back to her teammates and the program. Anytime someone says that, you get excited as a coach.
“This program is built on being team-first and being unselfish. Sammy’s desire to come back is more about others than it is about her, which is truly special. I’m excited to see how her leadership develops.”
Fatkin added, “This staff believes in my potential on and off the court, and I have so much more to learn from them.
“It’s an honor to have a leadership opportunity and no better staff to be guided by than this one and with teammates who are all bought in.”
Anderson and Stiles have both started working with agents in the hopes of playing professionally.
“I think the opportunity to play overseas is a special one. It’s a unique opportunity to grow as a person, to get out of your comfort zone and experience something different,” said Holsinger.
“The world is a big place and playing professionally is an opportunity to experience that. I think it gives you great perspective on life.
“It’s one thing to visit a place on vacation. It’s another to immerse yourself in a culture and then a team, so I’ve always encouraged girls to do it.”
Stiles had a career year last season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and earning second-team All-Big Sky and program Most Valuable Player honors.
Anderson averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while leading the Big Sky in blocks. Her 213 career blocked shots rank fourth in program history.
Both fifth-year seniors in 2021-22, they helped Montana to 19 wins, the most for the program since 2015-16.
“Along with their agents, we’ll work to get them in a really good situation where they’ll learn and grow,” said Holsinger.
“They’ve contributed so much to this program. We had a really good year and they’ve gone out on a really positive note. To see them take the next step will be exciting as well.”
Kylie Frohlich, the program’s fifth senior in 2021-22, got the next phase of her athletic career under way over the weekend at the Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field championships in Pocatello, Idaho.
She threw 125-2 to finish 19th in the javelin, an event she won at Sentinel High as a sophomore at the Montana Class AA state meet. She placed third as a junior, second as a senior.
Frohlich will be a graduate student in exercise science at Montana in 2022-23 and will compete in the javelin next spring in her fifth year of eligibility as a Grizzly.
In other roster news, Lamprini Polymeni, who played in seven games last year as a freshman, has opted to pursue other opportunities and will not return to the team.
