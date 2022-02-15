MISSOULA — Make it three for three.
The Montana men's tennis team landed its third Big Sky Player of the Week award in three weeks of action on Tuesday, with freshman Gustav Theilgaard taking home the honor following an undefeated weekend.
With UM off to its best start in program history at 6-0, Grizzly junior Lawrence Sciglitano earned the league's weekly accolade after week one, and senior Ed Pudney earned it after week two.
Theilgaard went undefeated in singles and doubles for the Griz in a week three sweep of Whitman and Whitworth in Missoula, shutting out each of his singles opponents 6-0 in all four sets to earn the Player of the Week nod.
Not only did the Hellerod, Denmark native keep his opponents from winning a game, he dominated, allowing the opposition to score just 13 single points in two matches.
"I'm very excited for Gustav to win this award as a freshman. He has worked incredibly hard since coming to Missoula last fall, and it is definitely showing on the court with his dominant performances," said head coach Jason Brown.
"I'm predicting this is the first of many ways he will be recognized as a Griz."
Against Whitman, Theilgaard defeated Braeden Thomas on court three 6-0, 6-0, allowing Thomas to score just seven points. He and his partner, senior Milo Benn, also won in doubles, defeating WC's Huang/Harshvardhan pair 6-2.
Against Whitworth he was even better, beating Ethan Warring 6-0, 6-0, and allowing just six points in the win after sitting out the doubles round.
In his first season of college tennis, Theilgaard remains undefeated at 4-0 in duals singles play this spring and 15-6 overall. He's also unbeaten in doubles at 4-0 this spring and 14-5 overall.
Montana takes its unblemished record to Oregon in two weeks to face George Fox on Feb. 25 and Pacific on Feb. 26 before opening Big Sky Conference play at Portland State on Feb. 27.
