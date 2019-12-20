MISSOULA — It is gut-check time for the Montana men’s basketball team.
The Grizzlies face Nebraska-Omaha Saturday at 11 a.m. (MT) in their final nonconference game of the season. Montana has not fared well on the road this year, losing all five of its games. Some of that is due to the nature of the teams the Grizzlies have played.
Montana has faced four teams on the road that are in the KenPom.com top-50 — Oregon (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 32), Washington (No. 47) and Stanford (No. 50). At least three of those teams and perhaps all four are likely going to the NCAA tournament.
A win against the Mavericks could go a long way, especially after a tough loss to the Ducks.
"If we can go play well on Saturday, all this other stuff goes away," Grizzlies coach Travis DeCuire said to KGVO radio following Wednesday's loss at Oregon. "This feels very similar to last year. Omaha is a really good team at home, and they're coming off of a loss, so they'll be energetic and excited.”
When DeCuire mentions last year, he is referring to a loss at Arizona that was followed by a win over a solid South Dakota State team that was riding a 26-game home win streak, which was the nation’s longest at the time.
Nebraska-Omaha’s home winning streak stands at 11 games, with its last loss in Baxter Arena coming to Oral Roberts on Dec. 30, 2018. It's not quite the streak the Grizzlies broke last year, but Nebraska-Omaha is still a pretty tough place to play.
“We need to come out with the same energy and play well,” DeCuire said. “If we do that, and we can finish this thing off with a win going into the break, that would put us in a pretty good spot going into conference."
The Mavs, though, have a few players who might give the Grizzlies fits, starting with 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward Matt Pile. The Goddard, Kansas, product is averaging a double-double with 11.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game on 56.5 percent shooting.
He likely will not hurt the Grizzlies from outside, however, as he is the only member of the team to play in a game this season and not launch a shot from behind the 3-point line. That said, do not expect the Mavericks to try and attempt very many 3-pointers.
According to KenPom, Nebraska-Omaha has earned 59.3 percent of its points on two-point field goals, which ranks No. 20 in the nation. The Mavericks do not shoot much from behind the arc, hoisting an average of 16.6 3-pointers per game.
Senior guard JT Gibson provides most of the perimeter work and leads the team both in 3-point makes and attempts with 27 and 72, respectively. Gibson also leads four players in double figures with 13.5 points per game. KJ Robinson chips in with an average of 12.0 per game, while Ayo Akinwole rounds it out with 10 points a contest.
For Montana to win, it will need to employ a similar strategy to what it rolled out in a 77-70 win over North Dakota earlier this month. In that game, Grizzly forward Jared Samuelson played 18 minutes, the most he has played in a game this season.
He battled with Fighting Hawk forward Filip Rebraca throughout the game and was fairly effective in doing so. Rebraca had 14 points, but Montana was able to force North Dakota into bad two-point looks or 3-point shots.
In order to beat Nebraska-Omaha and enter Big Sky play with some momentum, the Grizzlies will need to do so once again.
“I see a great opportunity for us to get better and better everyday,” Montana swingman Sayeed Pridgett said on Monday. “Honestly, we haven’t hit our high potential yet, which is good, because you don’t want to peak too fast, but I feel like there’s a lot of improvement for us and we’re getting closer and closer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.