MISSOULA — Hamilton senior-to be Tyson Rostad has commitment to play for the Montana football team. He made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday.

Carson Rostad, Tyson's older brother, is already a member of the Griz. He is listed as a freshman quarterback.

Like his older brother, Tyson Rostad plays quarterback for the Broncs. He threw for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. He also amassed 482 rushing yards and started at defensive back.

Tyson Rostad was all-state at receiver as a sophomore.

—406mtsports.com

