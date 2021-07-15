MISSOULA — Hamilton senior-to be Tyson Rostad has commitment to play for the Montana football team. He made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday.
Carson Rostad, Tyson's older brother, is already a member of the Griz. He is listed as a freshman quarterback.
Like his older brother, Tyson Rostad plays quarterback for the Broncs. He threw for 1,671 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. He also amassed 482 rushing yards and started at defensive back.
Tyson Rostad was all-state at receiver as a sophomore.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.