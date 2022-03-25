MISSOULA — Growing up in Deer Lodge, Ariel Clark was taught to embrace every day as a gift, treating each opportunity as a blessing.
Maybe that's why the junior thrower for Montana's track and field team is so good when it matters most.
"Not much gets to her," Grizzly throws coach Ryan Weidman said. "There's a lot of people that when they're in a pressure situation, they're going to crumble or press too hard. She doesn't. She stays pretty calm.
"She's very competitive. It's a combination of everything in regards to practice, lifting. And 90 percent of the time she has a smile on her face, pushing as hard as she can. I love that because that's what it takes."
Clark was a two-time state champion in the shot put for the Wardens. But she has a new passion in college: the hammer throw. In just over a year she has gone from a personal best of 150 feet to a personal best over 170 feet.
"I'm definitely more into hammer now," said Clark, who finished third in a field of 13 competitors Friday on the first day of the Al Manuel Invitational at Dornblaser Field. "My freshman year in Missoula was my first year ever throwing hammer, so it has definitely come a long way.
"There's a lot of work that I need to do still, but I'm happy with the mark I had today."
Clark just missed her personal best by a couple of inches at 170 feet, 5 inches. Eastern Washington's Vernice Keyes took second at 187-9 and Montana senior Tanessa Morris, who hails from Canada, won the hammer at 199-6.
"I get to train with last year's Big Sky champion in hammer, Tess Morris. She's amazing," Clark noted with a smile.
It was easy to see and hear that Clark is popular among her teammates by all the clapping and cheering that commenced when she made each of her hammer attempts Friday. She is used to being a part of a big sports family, with three siblings who all competed in athletics at Deer Lodge, including brother Tristen, who played football at Montana Western and now coaches football, basketball and golf at Bigfork.
"My uncle is Arie Gray, a coach for Butte who ran track and played football for Montana State," Ariel said, referring to the Bulldogs' successful head football coach, who led his team to a State AA championship 10 years ago. "We love sports and grew up going to watch all of our family members."
Clark also competed in the shot put later Friday evening. Results were not available at press time.
Most of the Al Manuel meet will be held Saturday at Dornblaser Field. A full day of competition will be featured, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the javelin and running events starting at 11 a.m.
Scheduled to compete are athletes from Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Montana State, in addition to a handful of Treasure State programs, including Carroll, MSU Billings, Montana Tech, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College.
With temperatures expected in the upper-60s, the Grizzlies are hoping to see the stands full for their first meet of the season. Admission is free.
"Everyone is just excited," UM head coach Clint May said. "You can sense it in their practice habits and sense it in how they're interacting with each other. Everyone is just really looking forward to getting started."
