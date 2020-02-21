MISSOULA — Following an agonizing home loss to Montana State three weeks ago, Montana coach Shannon Schweyen had a telling comment.
It underlined just how important the Montana-MSU women's basketball rivalry is to the parties involved. Asked how long the overtime setback would fester, the fourth-year Lady Griz skipper responded candidly.
"You never get over them," Schweyen offered. "They hang with you for life."
It's not just the losing Montana will be trying to avenge when it plays at Montana State Saturday at 2 p.m. It's the memory of the way the Lady Griz lost on Feb. 1 in Missoula, missing all 15 of their shots from the field in the fourth quarter.
Consequently, Saturday feels more important for Schweyen and Montana than Montana State.
The Bobcats (18-6) boast a three-game lead in the Big Sky Conference and they're a shoo-in for a first-round bye in the league tournament next month with five regular-season games remaining. Montana (14-10) is fighting to earn a first-round bye and desperately wants to turn things around after last weekend's loss at Idaho State.
History is on Montana State's side. Montana has lost three in a row and six of its last seven against the Cats. That would make winning all the sweeter Saturday for the experience-laden Lady Griz.
"It's such a cool atmosphere," Montana point guard and Helena native McKenzie Johnston said. "That might be the best crowd we'll get the rest of the season besides playing here in Missoula.
"I'm looking forward to playing them again. The outcomes haven't been what I've wanted. For my senior year, if it is the last time we play them, it would mean a lot to beat them."
Montana State has been dominant in league play, with 10 straight wins and a sparkling 14-1 record. The Cats have cut through their last four Big Sky foes like a knife through warm butter, including Portland State, which dropped a 98-67 decision at MSU on Thursday.
"The way we're sharing the ball and distributing the ball is the best I've seen it all season," Bobcats coach Tricia Binford said. "I don't know if that's just more time with each other or just second time around when you're more familiar with conference teams.
"One thing that's special about this team is a lot of times you'll hit February and it just feels like a grind. But this team is having a lot of fun. They just enjoy each other."
Fan support is one reason the Montana-Montana State women's basketball rivalry is so special. Not only do the teams boast the best home attendance numbers in the Big Sky, they are among the best in the country.
Over 3,000 fans turned out to watch the Cats beat the Lady Griz in Bozeman last season. Both teams have improved, so you can expect even more rowdies Saturday — and that doesn't even include the statewide cable TV audience.
"When you get to the Cat-Griz rivalry there's a lot of emotion that goes into it," Binford said. "You want to remove as much emotion as possible and just be able to execute."
Montana's defense keyed Montana State's cold shooting the first time around. The Lady Griz mixed a cleverly-disguised zone with man defense to keep the Bobcats off balance.
But when it mattered most, the best player in the Big Sky produced. Senior forward Fallyn Freije scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bobcats, who rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter to win in overtime.
Binford believes her team must be more productive offensively this time. Last time they got away with shooting 30.9 percent from the floor.
"Montana just did a great job of making us think about things instead of just trying to execute and play," Binford said. "And our defense needs to be stronger from the start this time. I thought they really exposed our post defense at times.
"They had a lot of opportunities in the fourth quarter where they missed some very good shots that were at the rim."
You don't need to remind Scwheyen about that. She still remembers well.
"We missed 11 layups in that game, including several in the fourth quarter," she said. "Our girls are aware we could have played a lot better down the stretch and hopefully that motivates them
"... It's painful to look at that game on tape, although the first three quarters were exceptional to look at for us ... We have to go there on Saturday and control what we can control, which is us. I think the ladies are ready to respond after a bad loss."
