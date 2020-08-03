MISSOULA — Montana landed its second 3-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class when Havre senior-to-be Kellen Detrick announced his commitment to the Griz on Monday.
Detrick is graded as a 3-star outside linebacker by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Montana for the class of 2021. The recruiting services grades him as the No. 142 outside linebacker prospect in the nation for his recruiting class.
Detrick, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, earned Class A all-state honors at defensive end in 2019 and first-team all-conference recognition at tight end. In 2018, he was first-team all-conference at defensive end and second-team all-conference at fullback.
Detrick, who chose the Griz over offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado, shared his commitment on Twitter.
"First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities I have been given so far," Detrick wrote in a note attached to his tweet. "Then I would like to thank my Dad for constantly devoting his time and putting in countless hours in making me a better football player and more importantly a better man. I don't know what I would do without him. I would also like to thanks the rest of my family: my grandparents, my Mom, my uncles and aunts, my cousins, my step mom, and my step grandpa and grandma. You all have played a huge roles in my development as a man and a football player, it has always been a dream of mine to play Division 1 football, and I can't thank you enough.
"Next, I would like to thank every single one of my coaches, I appreciate you guys more than you know. Thank you to my teammates and friends (especially my bro beans'). I would also like to thank the town and community of Havre, you guys have showed me an incredible amount of support, and I am extremely grateful for you all. Lastly, I would like to thank every college coach that recruited me, and gave me the opportunity to play for their program. I wish you all the best.
"With that being said I would like to announce my Commitment to the University of Montana!! Go Griz!!"
Detrick is the fifth known commit in Montana's 2021 recruiting class. He joins Sentinel's Jace Klucewich, a 3-star athlete ranked as the No. 5 player in the state by 247Sports; Sentinel's TJ Rausch, a 2-star wide receiver and No. 11 player in the state; Sentinel linebacker Geno Leonard; and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Texas.
