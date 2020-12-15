Freshman Kyndall Keller was a force for the Montana women's basketball team Tuesday afternoon.
The Havre product piled up 17 points in leading the Lady Griz to their first road win, 61-55, at Seattle University. Montana improved to 2-2 and will finish up the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a home game against Utah Valley on Monday.
"Kyndall Keller was amazing today," UM coach Mike Petrino told KMPT radio. "I know she worked her tail off this summer. She's been great in practice.
"She's been dealing with a little back issue lately, but she's a tough competitor. Just really proud of her. We put her on their lead scorer late and Kyndall got the job done on both ends. She grew up a lot today."
Keller was especially good from long range, hitting 4 of 5 attempts from behind the 3-point line. Abby Anderson added 12 points and Hannah Thurmon nine for Montana. Malta product Sophia Stiles was an all-around force with eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Montana led the game from start to finish after racing to a 15-point lead in the first quarter. Thurmon hit back-to-back triples to start the game and it set a tone. She and Anderson each had six points in the first stanza.
Then it was a matter of holding on for the Lady Griz.
"Huge credit to our kids," Petrino said. "We made a big deal about not being flat after having a physical game (at No. 25 Gonzaga) on Sunday.
"Our start was great. That was huge. Winning on the road is hard. Any time you can get a good start it puts you in position. You don't win games at the start, you win at the end. But that start put us in position."
The Lady Griz failed to score for close to 5 minutes in the second frame before Stiles made a layup on a nifty inbounds play coming out of a Petrino timeout. Thurmon hit a triple, Gfeller converted a layup and Missoula Sentinel product Jordyn Schweyen hit two free throws as halftime approached as the visitors took a 31-20 halftime lead.
Seattle spent the second half trying to rally. The Redhawks (2-4) trimmed their deficit to 37-34 midway through the third quarter before Petrino took a timeout. Montana responded with two big buckets by Gfeller and a 3-ball by Keller and stretched their lead to 51-41 heading into the fourth frame.
Seattle made another run early in the final frame, holding the Lady Griz to just two points in the first five-plus minutes. But Keller hit a critical 3-point shot with 3:29 left and Stiles finished strong with a fastbreak layup, defensive rebound and two free throws.
Redhawks junior guard Bree Calhoun tallied a career-high 23 points on 10-for-19 shooting but it was not enough. As a team, Seattle shot just 34.9 percent (22 for 63). Montana enjoyed another rock-solid shooting performance, hitting 43.1 percent of its attempts from the floor (22 for 51) and 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range.
"We dug ourselves in an incredibly deep hole in the first half, just not identifying where the shooters are, playing poor defense," Seattle fifth-year coach Suzy Barcomb said. "Just disappointing. That was an opportunity for us to get another home win and we just didn't show up today. You're not going to win many ball games scoring 55 points."
Some of that had to do with Montana's solid man defense. Two days after holding 25th-ranked Gonzaga to 58 points, the Lady Griz held the Redhawks to 55 and forced 17 turnovers.
The only bad news for the Lady Griz was that senior guard Madi Schoening left the game late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a badly-sprained left ankle. She was unable to put weight on the ankle as she left the floor.
Petrino was encouraged by Montana's 26-2 edge in points off the bench.
"It’s probably the first game all year we didn’t establish inside scoring consistently,” said Petrino. “We had some good shots that just didn’t go in for some players who normally score.
"Other kids stepped up. It was great to see our team step up with new people. That was great for us and a great team road win."
