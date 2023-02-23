MISSOULA — Mack Anderson was finally hit by the fact that his time with the Montana basketball team was winding down as he was heading into the rivalry game against Montana State last week.
He made sure to take in the environment when he played in his hometown of Bozeman for the final time in his five-year career. That’s where he started his journey as a passionate player who is a defensive anchor that puts his body on the line for the greater good of the team.
Anderson will take in another scene for the last time when he’s recognized during senior night at 7 p.m. Saturday against Sacramento State. It’ll be the last home game for the Treasure State native, who is a throwback forward in a career defined by dedication and toughness.
“It’s meant everything,” he said Wednesday. “It’s been a great experience. In high school, I didn’t know what I was going to do, where I was going to go until my senior year. Made the decision to come here and play for these guys and this program and be a part of it. It’s been the best five years I could ask for. I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”
Anderson has stuck it out at UM in a unique time in college basketball at the start of the transfer portal era and the one-time transfer rule. Thousands of players are often looking to transfer to another team where they can walk into a starting spot while harboring dreams of individual success.
That’s not Anderson, who puts the “we" above “me” while staying committed to the success of the program. He’s more concerned with the name on the front of the jersey instead of the one across the back even as he’s gone from a rotation player on a championship team to a full-time starter in his fourth year to now being back to coming off the bench this year.
“As the years have gone on, we got smacked by COVID and the transfer portal, and that’s where Mack’s value as a player has shown,” associate head coach Chris Cobb said. "He has pride in the program and helps us uphold a standard of what it means to be a Montana basketball player.
“He has a great spirit. You know whatever day he shows up he’s about the team first and foremost. That’s rare these days in an era when it’s easy for kids to not put the team first, the program first. It’s refreshing. He’s somebody you want in your foxhole.”
Anderson had some unfounded doubts about himself when he went into head coach Travis DeCuire’s office for a meeting after his first season. He had been thrust into a role off the bench instead of redshirting, and he had some thoughts that he would be told he’s not coming back.
That was despite him helping UM win the Big Sky title and earn a trip to the NCAA tournament. He was the first Montana native to play as a true freshman at UM since Mike Chavez in 2002-03, although he hadn’t even been a full-time starter in high school until his senior year.
“Even in those moments, I never wanted to play basketball anywhere other than here,” he said. “I think that was a big reason of why it was so easy for me to buy into what we had going on and getting through every day, because it’s a grind for five years. Just enjoying it and knowing I’m in a place where the people I’m playing with and playing for truly care about you.”
Anderson's confidence is something Wes Holmquist, his coach at Bozeman High School, has seen grow leaps and bounds since their first time together. Anderson decided to focus on basketball over soccer and skiing midway through high school and worked his way into offers from Montana, Montana State and Air Force.
His dedication comes partly from the way he was raised by his parents as well as the impact other families and coaches had on him in his youth. His time playing with the same handful of teammates from third grade through his senior year of high school taught him how a group could become a brotherhood. He found that at Montana and couldn’t leave it.
“That is a testament to what kind of person he is,” Holmquist said. “He’s loyal and willing to stick through the hard things. Not saying all kids in this era, but it’s easier if things are not going well to go try something different.
“He has always stuck with it and believed in himself and is willing to put in that time and effort. That’s what I’m proud of him about. That quality is going to take him so far in life.”
Anderson had a decision to make whether he would return for a fifth year this season. He had missed the final eight games last year with an injury as the Griz went 2-6 without him, showing his on-court value to the team.
An injury has again plagued Anderson in the second half of conference play this year. Still, he’s played in 130 career games, only four behind the program record with at least three remaining.
“My love of the program, love of the game of basketball and community are the three reasons I’m still here,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to step away.”
Anderson heads into Saturday having totaled 402 points and 319 rebounds in his career as a tenacious player. Those stats don’t tell the full story about the type of player he is and will be remembered as because of his intangible qualities.
He’s taken on the role of an enforcer, a physical type of player that has become less common in college basketball over the years as the rules have favored offense. His gritty play and aggressiveness around the rim also have led to him fouling out 25 times, but he’s always playing with his heart on his sleeve.
“The way he talks about the games, not just the rivalry game but any game, his passion and love for the game is unmatched,” junior forward Dischon Thomas said. “Although he’s battled the injury bug, he continues to be great at cheering on guys. He’s a great teammate in terms of giving guys confidence, giving guys energy.”
Anderson has also taken care of business off the court in the same way he has on the court: as a leader by example. He’s already graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is completing his Master of Business Administration degree this spring.
He’s also accepted a job offer with gearUP sports, so he knows what his future holds. Wherever that future takes him, DeCuire expects him to be someone who will follow along with the team and be a fan favorite when he returns to games.
“Mack is one of those guys that our community looks forward to experiencing, spending time with and around,” he said. “I think that gets lost in the shuffle when everyone looks to the stat sheet, minutes played, records set, banners hung.
“A lot of the times no one remembers the guys that are all-conference players, guys that scored 15 points a game when they weren’t good guys. When they were, everyone remembers them as probably the best player to ever wear the jersey.
“Some of them didn’t score all the points, weren’t all-conference guys. But they were our guys. Mack is our guy.”
