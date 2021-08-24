MISSOULA — The blasting of music and thudding of football pads greeted Montana athletic director Kent Haslam last week at Dornblaser Field.
It was the first time Haslam, the longest-tenured AD among the full-time Big Sky schools, was out at preseason football camp this month. The start of camp, and its uninterrupted continuation, is another sign of UM’s return to normalcy.
The pandemic forced the fall 2020 season to be delayed to the spring, which UM skipped to play two games in front of fans. Those decisions helped lower the athletic department’s expected budget deficit for the fiscal year from a projected $5-6 million to only $3 million.
Haslam sat down with 406mtsports to discuss the pandemic, why he’s stayed at UM for 10 years, how the AD role continues to evolve, his evaluation of football coach Bobby Hauck, how season ticket sales are going, the potential for conference realignment, planning for full football stadiums this fall and the outlook for beer sales at Washington-Grizzly Stadium this year.
This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
On how the pandemic changed his job:
“The job just changed so dramatically it became almost foreign. It felt like you weren’t leading anything, you were just managing what you could manage day to day. You get in this job because you love being around student-athletes, you love competition, you love being in higher education, you love walking on a college campus on a fall afternoon, you love watching student-athletes succeed. That part was just taken away, so it’s almost like you didn’t have the pressure release that you normally get, so it’s been difficult, there’s no doubt.”
On how the pandemic affected him personally:
“There were sleepless nights. There’s already sleepless nights with this job anyways. I don’t want to overdramatize my pain being any different than anyone else’s. Our second son got married, first grandchild was born, so there were great things that happened. Had a great fall last year with family. It was unique, unusual to have a Saturday in September where you’re enjoying Montana and out hiking, but I’d much preferred to have been at a football game.”
On how the pandemic altered his view of the importance of sports:
“I recognized the power sports has in unifying us. This might be my naïve opinion, but I think part of divisiveness came from we had nothing to unify us, and we often as a community unify around sports, and it was gone. It’s so contentious and political and divisive and we went to our corners, and we isolated ourselves. For me, it was a perspective on the role athletics plays in unifying us is.”
On how the pandemic changed his desire to want to be an AD:
“There were times in my mind I laughed and told my wife there’s got to be an easier way for me to provide for this family. At my core, I still love what I do. The reason you got into it had been taken away and you had no control over it. I think it was still the deep-rooted passion that I have for college athletics and my core belief that college athletics plays an important role in higher education. It’s not the most important thing we do on this campus, but it is important.”
On why he’s stayed at Montana for 10 years:
“They’ve wanted to keep me, so that’s a good thing. (laughs) This is an outstanding job and outstanding place. We are unique at this university that we really matter to the community. As an athletic director, you want to be at a place where you can have an impact and a place that values what you’re doing and a community that has an opinion about what you’re doing.
“This, for us, personally, is a great location. We love the West, love the mountains, we’re close to family. It’s an area that I’m familiar with. I think you kind of put your head down and get going and don’t spend a lot of time looking at other places. Working for my third president; all three have been great. They’re all very different, but that’s been very fortunate.”
On how the AD job has changed from when started:
“When I first took this job, we were in such a different place as a university. We were on NCAA probation, had a lot of issues that were swirling around. At that time, I felt we were working hard, connecting with the community, keeping us heading in the right direction and then it shifted and what I’ve tried to focus on is what we want to do and where we want to sit in the next 5 to 10 years. That’s why a real focus has been put on fundraising and getting facilities to support our student-athletes. It’s always had a really heavy fundraising component.”
On how he expects the AD role to evolve:
“There’s no doubt that I think the athletic director jobs are going to shift dramatically with the changes in college athletics: Name, Image and Likeness, transfer portals, this new governance structure that we’re all curious to see how that shakes out. There’s never been a constitutional convention in the NCAA in my lifetime. Well, we’re going to have one of those, so what is it going to look like from a year from now and how are we going to govern ourselves and what does conference realignment and an expanded college football playoff mean to us in Missoula.
“I think ADs at the conference level will become more empowered to manage what college athletics looks like. I think there will still be a basic framework set up by the NCAA. But I think more and more of the governance, the rules, enforcement of rules will get pushed down to the individual conferences. So, we’ll get to be very engaged in that and make sure you’re in a spot where it fits your university and where your university wants to go and where you want to be.”
On UM’s biggest accomplishments in his tenure:
“I think certainly the addition of softball is something I’m extremely proud of. Really proud of the way we did it. We did it first class right from the beginning instead of trying to piece together a temporary facility that we’d end up staying in just because it was easier. I’m proud we’ve invested in things like summer school, nutrition, mental health services for student-athletes.
“I’m really proud of the facilities we’ve built, but that’s been other people’s generosity that’s done that. That Champions Center obviously is awesome. We’ve made adjustments that really have impacted every student-athlete, from the academic center to surfaces on the track. But I’m proud of championships that have been won, the success in the classroom and the relationships you build with student-athletes.”
On the biggest things to still tackle:
“On the facility side, it’s moving on with the master plan, so the men’s basketball locker room is under way. Then getting our equipment room moved so we can redo all of our women’s basketball, women’s volleyball locker rooms areas. An indoor practice facility is certainly something I think would benefit the university, the entire community, some kind of an indoor facility. We need to do some things out here on South Campus. We need some restrooms out here. We need to improve our locker rooms. Do some things with tennis.
“The long-term vision is continuing to secure the foundation as the university goes through changes. As enrollment goes up, we benefit from that. We want to contribute to a strong and robust educational environment. We want to make sure that we’re contributing to that and recruiting great student-athletes and we’ve got programs that attract students and work with president Bodnar and his vision of what he wants this university to be and how we fit into that.”
On how Bobby Hauck has done with football:
“It’s been outstanding. He has brought just a culture that is so accountable, a unity. He’s got a great personality. He’s much funnier than people think he is. He’s just been an outstanding leader of young men. He’s been an outstanding leader in our department. I’ve appreciated that. He’s somebody that I can have good candid conversations with, and he can have them with me.
“We’re where we want to be. We’re on pace to have an outstanding year in the box office with our season ticket sales. I really like the staff that he has. They’re all great teachers and fun to be around. Our lives are too short and days are too long to be around people we don’t want to be around and we don’t like and that make things miserable. That’s not the case with football.”
On how that season ticket renewal rate compares to past years:
“We should push back close to that 18,000 mark in sold season tickets, which is a big mark for us. Our peak was around 19,000; that was back around the time Bobby was here before. We’ve dropped down into the high 16s, mid 16s since then, but we’ve brought ourselves back up.
“I think it’s just the excitement of football being back. I think that’s part of it. Then I think Bobby just makes a good connection with people around this state. He knows them, and they all know him. They respect what he does, and they want to be a part of it.”
On what the bar should be for Griz football:
“Competing for conference championships, national titles every year. We’ve set that bar and that’s what I’ve always viewed Montana football as is championships. I think we’re on our way. The Big Sky has changed a lot, and you can point and say we’re different and we’re spread out and we don’t play everybody, but you know what, it is what it is, you got to win, and you got to win championships. We know that. We have big scoreboards for a reason: we keep score.”
On if pandemic will affect seriousness of Cat-Griz rivalry in short term:
“I don’t think anything will impact the importance of that rivalry. They want to beat us. We want to beat them in everything. Now, we’re universities governed by the same commissioner of high ed, I collaborate with (MSU AD) Leon Costello on a lot of different things, so I have a great amount of respect for him and that program. But that passion never leaves.”
On potential realignment for UM in near future:
“Any university has to take a look at where things are going. I don’t foresee it because of where we’re located and what our options would be. I could tell right now we’re not going to the Pac-12. You can quote me on that. Out west, there’s only so many opportunities. I think it’s important to be affiliated with like universities and universities our fans can connect with. But I think you have to be prepared because you don’t know what the governance structure is going to be, you don’t know what the Big Sky might reconfigure as. But we’re where we need to be.
“But how does Texas, Oklahoma moving changes guarantee games, how it changes what teams will play you and where other schools move and form super conferences and how that trickle down hits us. College Football Playoff expanding, does that benefit us from a financial standpoint? Probably, because we get money from that to the conference. You can’t just sit in Missoula and think decisions made in Norman, Oklahoma, don’t at some point trickle through.”
On possibility of moving to Mountain West:
“I’ve never had any conversations with the Mountain West, so no. Again, you can want to move up as much as you want or you can want to change as much as you want, but you got to have somebody invite you. Back in the day, we were playing Utah State, New Mexico and Colorado State and Wyoming, those are certainly schools in our geographical footprint, but would we be able to build it financially in a sustainable way and would be able to do it in a way that made sense for our fanbase. You’d also expand your roster, too, so, there’s a lot of debate there. You got to pay for those extra scholarships, and you got to balance it with Title IX.”
On if UM would move conferences without MSU:
“I don’t want to speak for Montana State, but I’ll just give you this scenario: We’re governed by the same board of regents and the same commissioner of higher education. That would probably give you a glimpse into what I think the goal would be. We like that rivalry. It’s meaningful to this state. You can draw conclusions based on the governing structure.”
On status of COVID, vaccines at UM:
“The push for us really has been vaccinations. We need to get as many of our student-athletes vaccinated. I’m not going to give percentages because I’m told I shouldn’t. We continue to educate, saying the best way to control what happens this season is to be vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated. I’m not a doctor, I admit that, but deep in my soul, the vaccine I believe is safe and effective and the best way to take care of things. But it’s their choice.”
On COVID protocols for fall sports:
“We do know we’ll have to test unvaccinateds. We’re going to have to do some things to contact trace unvaccinateds. I don’t know who’s vaccinated or not vaccinated. I’m not stepping into that. We have pretty strict privacy laws in Montana, health privacy in particular. We have some state law that went into effect after the last legislative session, so we want to make sure we’re respectful of people’s choices.”
On the percentage of football players vaccinated and if he expects cancellations:
“I’m not going to tell you, but I have a good idea of the number. Right now, I’m not expecting games to be canceled. We’re making good progress. 100% vaccination is our goal, and that’s what we’re pushing for. Realistically, knowing that probably won’t be the case because there’s going to be some that say I’m not going to do it or medically they can’t or religious reason why they’re not going to.”
On if they’re still planning for full stadiums at football games this fall:
“We just had no restrictions on that concert, so we’re planning for full stadiums. We’re still encouraging people if you’ve not been vaccinated, be smart, wear a mask, do your part. That’s the key that’s been lost in all this is just personal responsibility and taking care of each other. There are ways that even if you’ve been vaccinated to protect yourself and wear a mask if you feel you need to, no one’s going to question you, just wear one and scream as loud as you can.”
On if there’s a mask requirement for football games and if he foresees one coming:
“No, that would come from the university, from the commissioner’s office. I’ve learned through the last 18 months that in 15 minutes it could change. I’m telling you I don’t foresee one, but I’m not going to promise anything. I’ve given up on promises when it comes to COVID.”
On the requirements for vaccine passports or people be vaccinated to attend football games:
“I think those are illegal by state law. If the health department or governor or the president of the United States, if they mandate that you be vaccinated to attend, then we’ll do it. Right now, I join with the governor in saying I’m encouraging you to get vaccinated.”
On the potential for beer sales this year:
“There will not be beer sales just in the entire stadium. That’s not going to happen this year. I don’t really foresee that in the near future just because of the logistics of that stadium and how big it is. I don’t even foresee sales where you’re drinking it in your seat this year. But we’re working on a concept of a beer garden and then slowly trying to expand that to soccer and softball and men’s and women’s basketball and other sports. We are working with the commissioner of higher ed, both us and Montana State, on how can we implement beer sales. It’s certainly a revenue generator. I’m not going to dismiss it.”
On if the beer garden will be ready for football games this season:
“We’re working towards that. There’s a lot more logistics than you think. There’s contracts on campus. We’re working towards having a beer garden on the south end of the stadium for the football season. But I don’t want to commit to anything. Underneath the scoreboard out in that area, that’s where we’re going to do it.”
On not being able to take the alcohol out of the beer garden:
“It’s really going to be more of a pregame, halftime, hopefully we’re up so big people go there. There’s going to be regulations on it and the number you can purchase.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.