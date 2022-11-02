MISSOULA - The Montana Grizzlies football team needs a win in a bad way, and a golden opportunity presents itself on Saturday night in the form of Cal Poly University.
The Mustangs, who are just 1-7, will enter the rare 6 p.m. game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a much different objective than the Griz.
While the home team looks to improve its playoff resume, the team from California is more so experimenting. At this point in the season, Cal Poly has been tinkering with its lineup, playing new faces and seeing who can contribute for it in the future.
Expectations around the program this year aren’t to get wins, but to progress. Under head coach Beau Baldwin in his third season, his own recruiting classes are beginning to finally see action. That’s come with both positives and negatives.
Matthew Ho from the San Luis Obispo Tribune recently spoke with 406mtsports.com to discuss those peaks and valleys, as well as what the Griz and their fans can expect on Saturday.
This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: What’s the mood surrounding the program? I know they are 1-7 but they also announced the new John Madden Football Center to be built. Is there more disappointment or hopefulness from fans and people within the program right now?
A: I think there is some positive momentum in regards to what you said, the John Madden Football Center. The team they are playing right now is really young and this is the head coach’s third year and two of those years, he had to deal with the pandemic so the initial class wasn’t really his recruits and now we’re getting to see some of the younger guys that are his recruits playing. Josh Cuevas is a big one, he’s a tight end, and he got nominated for the Jerry Rice Award … Jay’Vion Cole, a freshman, had two picks and blocked a field goal versus Eastern Washington. So there is some positive momentum in regards to that.
In terms of the outside looking in, the students aren’t very high on the sports here and they don’t really look into what’s going on in the program. They just see, ‘Oh, we’re 1-7 and we’re getting blown out by everyone, why should we care about this sport?” But I definitely think there are some things to look forward to in the near future.
Q: What’s been the biggest roadblock for them this season?
A: I would say the overall youth of the team. They are just playing really young and don’t have that much experience. They have some guys like Chris Coleman, he’s a graduate student in his fifth-year now, but they are overall playing really young so both sides of the ball are just inconsistent. They can’t always put it together.
It’s really hard to name just one thing that’s been their roadblock, but it’s kind of like, there’s water coming through a wall and you’re trying to patch up all these different areas at the same time. The defense plays on one day, the offense can’t score … sometimes the offense is popping but then the defense gives up a bunch of points … it’s a multitude of things.
Q: With the playoffs not in sight, how are they approaching each game?
A: People are still playing hard. You don’t really see them giving up on plays because like I said, this team is young so they have things to prove. It’s not like they are an old team that is underperforming and they are all going to graduate this year and move on. These guys are young and it seems like they want to be here so this is just a really good time for development, end of season reps, things like that.
I think they are giving a couple different people a chance to get some run in so I would say there’s a positive outlook towards the rest of the season. Win-loss wise they aren’t going to be there, but there’s always some small positive takeaways you can take from every game.
Q: Do they have set-in-stone starters still, or have they been pretty experimental at this point?
A: They kind of run the same starting lineup every game but the one interesting thing is that they have a multi-quarterback system … at the beginning of the season they had a redshirt freshman, he was a walk-on, Jaden Jones. He earned the starting job over Spencer Brasch who was the main starter last year but then against South Dakota, I want to say he tore his ACL and he’s out for the rest of the season.
So Spencer Brasch came in, and the way it works with him in is that they kind of alternate with him as the passing QB and then also they have another guy, Kahliq Paulette, coming in these past few games kind of as a runner with direct snap stuff, designed QB runs. So there’s some different looks in that sense, but in terms of who is playing game-to-game, it’s about the same.
Q: Who are their main playmakers to look out for?
A: Chris Coleman, that’s definitely one. Receiver, graduate student, I think he’s getting NFL looks and then Josh Cuevas, the redshirt freshman tight end, those two have been their leaders in receptions and yards every game. Kahliq Paulette, he rattled off a few long runs, especially in the Eastern Washington game. His first snap he got in the game he took it all the way to the house.
Run-game wise, that’s kind of fallen off the last couple weeks. They were definitely under 100 rushing yards last game … just couldn’t get anything going on the ground. So I’d say their main attackers are through the air.
Q: With Coach Baldwin, how do the guys respond to him and how is the program looking with him?
A: The young guys he has coming in, they seem pretty talented, pretty hard-working, it seems like they want to be here and they are just looking for continuous improvement game in and game out … watching this team, although they get blown out a lot, they are exciting to watch.
Coach Baldwin is pretty aggressive going for it on fourth down, they don’t kick that many field goals. Talking to people who have been around this program, they say it’s been a lot more exciting than with the previous coach. The wins may not be there but I think the program is definitely headed in the right direction and I don’t know if I’ll be here when they are going to be good, but I think they are going to be pretty good for sure at some point.
Q: What’s your score prediction for Saturday?
A: I’ll say Montana 31, Cal Poly 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.