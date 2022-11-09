MISSOULA – The Montana Grizzly football team’s next opponent hails from Cheney, Washington and will come into Saturday afternoon’s contest at just 2-7. The Eastern Washington Eagles, who began the year as a nationally-ranked team, have seen their season go down a slippery slope.
They suffered blowouts at the hands of FBS powers in Oregon and Florida, but also dropped one-possession games to Big Sky foes Montana State and Portland State. Through a culmination of various heartbreaks, all playoff hopes were quickly dashed.
As such, they’ve delivered plenty of different looks to their opponents this season. EWU has started 21 different players on the defensive side of the ball and 19 on offense; a tough follow-up season to what was one of its best in program history in 2021.
Nonetheless, they’ve had recent success over the Griz. In the teams’ past 10 meetings, the Eagles have won seven times, with two of those coming at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
EWU reporter Dan Thompson from the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, spoke with 406mtsports.com to discuss what this year’s contest could look like.
The conversation included insights to the Eagles’ strengths, weaknesses and keys to a win on Saturday.
This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: EWU was ranked early on in the season, but we know how that's gone since. What's been its biggest obstacle this season?
A: Their inability to stop the run. The Eagles have allowed 2,688 rushing yards across nine games, and that average (298.7) is 40 more than any other FCS team. Obviously a bit of that is a credit to the great running games at Sacramento State and Montana State, but then Portland State got 427 two weeks ago and Idaho had 308 last week. This has also become a young defense, with really just three seniors – defensive end Mitchell Johnson, linebacker Jaren Banks and safety Keshaun King – playing the majority of snaps.
Q: They’ve had lots of close losses, did you see that ruin their confidence early on?
A: That 38-35 loss to Montana State especially was a tough one for the Eagles to take. They had the ball and a four-point lead with just a few minutes left but fumbled on their first play, allowing MSU to retake the lead for good. I don’t know if it ruined their confidence, but had they beat the Bobcats – who lost Tommy Mellott early in that game – the Eagles can still say after losses to the Hornets and Wildcats that they are still in the running for the playoffs. But after those two losses (which dropped them to 0-3 in the Big Sky) they really had no case to make.
Q: What have been bright spots for them looking ahead?
A: Offensively, this team still has a ton of talented players. Up front, Eastern has consistently had one of the best lines during head coach Aaron Best’s long tenure as head coach and offensive line coach before that. At wide receiver, junior Freddie Roberson and sophomores Efton Chism III and Nolan Ulm make a great trio. At running back, sophomore Justice Jackson and redshirt freshman Tuna Altahir are young and talented. And defensively, many freshmen, sophomores and juniors are getting plenty of game experience this year. The big question is whether redshirt freshman Kekoa Visperas, who played a few series against the Vandals, is going to effectively succeed senior Gunner Talkington as quarterback next year.
Q: How are they approaching this game after UM bounced them from the FCS playoffs last year?
A: They haven’t had their media availability yet this week, so I cannot speak to the particulars of the matchup just yet as far as their attitude. But this game presents a low-expectations opportunity to just finally play well in the first half in all phases. That’s something that has eluded them all season. Many of the big players from last year’s teams who played the game in Cheney and then in Missoula in the playoffs are no longer here: Eric Barriere, Talolo Limu-Jones, Andrew Boston, Calin Criner, Jack Sendelbach, Ty Graham, Tristen Taylor, to name some of them. So it’s a very different core this season.
Q: What would be an EWU recipe to success for beating Montana??
A: Take a two-score lead early. That would be a relief to a team that hasn’t executed well in big moments. There’s not a lot of external pressure now on the Eagles this year, and clearly the Grizzlies need this game more than the Eagles do in the short-term. But Talkington has played well in spurts, and if the Eagles are able to run the ball with a lead, there’s a narrow window for victory if the Eagles can control the clock and get a couple turnovers on defense. And playing with a big lead is something the Eagles have not done this year. Their largest advantage in any game this year is a 10-point lead they held for a little more than a quarter in their season opener against Tennessee State.
Q: What is your score prediction?
A: I don’t think it gets quite as out of hand as either team’s game last week, but I do think Montana wins this one convincingly. The Grizzlies can run the ball, and the Eagles haven’t shown they can stop it. I’ll say 45-20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.