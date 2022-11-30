MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade.
It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
Yet, it still won’t overlook the Montana Grizzlies.
Bison head coach Matt Entz was extremely complimentary of the Griz during his Monday press conference, saying that “their work will be cut out for them.”
“Well we start (the playoffs) with another program that has great tradition and great success,” Entz told reporters. “I have a ton of respect for Coach Hauck and his program.”
After its major comeback victory over SEMO in the first round of the playoffs, Montana will enter the second round with newfound confidence and momentum.
Though NDSU will be the betting favorite, anything can happen, especially in a year where NDSU has looked more vulnerable than in recent memory.
The Bison and Griz have played two common opponents this year in South Dakota and Indiana State. Both the Coyotes and the Sycamores kept those games closer versus NDSU, as ISU lost by just five and USD led at the half.
While those are Missouri Valley Conference bouts for the Bison, which will always be hotly contested games, they showed flaws that haven’t been seen from an NDSU team in years.
Despite that, they overcame any close calls to finish 9-2, earning the FCS playoffs No. 3 seed and a first-round bye.
Jeff Kolpack, the NDSU football beat writer for InForum in Fargo, North Dakota, recently spoke with 406mtsports.com to give an inside look at this year’s Bison.
He answered questions regarding how this team compares to last year’s title team, why some NDSU players entered the transfer portal ahead of the playoffs and keys to Saturday’s contest.
Q: As Bobby Hauck put it, NDSU is the gold standard of the FCS. But how does this year's squad compare to last?
A: My general response on NDSU's performance this year is it's a good team but not a great one like prior years. Two of their three NFL hopefuls are injured, their quarterback isn't a NFL first round draft choice and sometimes teams just have turnover in the wrong areas, in this case young defensive linemen.
Q: With the news of three players transferring, what happened there? What was their reasoning and how does the team feel moving ahead into the playoffs?
A: It appears it was mainly a playing time issue, although two (Marques Sigle, D.J. Hart) were essentially starters so not sure what the deal is there. The other, the running back (Dominic Gonnella), had his moments of playing a fair amount. I think the transfer portal is such a regular part of players' lives now that leaving a team no matter what time of year isn't as big of a deal as maybe other generations.
Q: NDSU is one of those teams that plays a true fullback a lot of the game in the I formation. What are some strengths for them or unique aspects that work for them in that offense?
A: The fullback in this offense has been worn like a badge of honor over the years, with the main job being blocking. Hunter Luepke has been a rare player in this spot in that he's a very good runner and receiver as well as blocker. There seems to be a certain body type and mentality of the position, almost like an offensive guard who sees the ball every once in a while.
Q: They've played in some too-close-for-comfort games this year. How do you diagnose what happened in those contests?
A: I'd probably go back to my first comment: It's a good team but doesn't have quite the dynamic ability of other Bison teams to put teams away. South Dakota State in my opinion is the best defensive team in the FCS and that's always been a difficult matchup for NDSU. The Bison had chances to beat Arizona, but did not do so in the fourth quarter. They just didn't play very well at Indiana State.
Q: When they are firing on all cylinders, though, what is their potential?
A: My general thought every year in the FCS there are only a handful of teams capable of winning a national title. I had Montana in that group until about halfway through this season. I still have NDSU there, but certainly not as high probability in getting to Frisco as past years.
Q: What will be some keys to a victory over the Griz on Saturday?
A: I've seen enough playoff games in Fargo to know the formula. The crowds aren't as loud as they were in the first several years of playoff football, so handling the noise isn't as big of a deal as it once was. Still, it's a different place to play, it's indoors and this team just doesn't lose very often, especially at home. Hanging in defensively will be a huge key for Montana, turn it into a four-quarter slugfest like Illinois State did in 2019, a 9-3 Bison win.
Q: What's your prediction for the game?
A: I have to respectfully decline until our TV pregame show on Saturday.
