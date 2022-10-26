MISSOULA — It's been three years since the Montana Grizzlies football team and the Weber State Wildcats squared off on the gridiron, and Saturday will put an end to that streak.
At 1 p.m. MT Saturday from Stewart Field in Ogden, Utah, the two nationally-ranked programs will face off in a crucial Big Sky battle.
Both teams are trying to avenge Week 8 losses that came in ugly fashion. For the Wildcats, it was their first loss of the season and it could've likely been avoided.
Long snapper Grant Sands sent four punt snaps sailing over the punter's head into the back of the end zone, each resulting in a safety. The four mishaps set an all-time Division I single-game record for safeties. They went on to lose 43-38 on the road at Montana State.
A win over Montana, though, would keep them in the heat of the Big Sky race. A loss, and they can likely kiss any chance at a share of the title goodbye.
Here's more from Brett Hein, the Weber State beat writer at the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah, on the Wildcats' season and what it'll take for them to bounce back.
This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q) What are the team's strong suits this season?
A) Defense and special teams have always been the strong suit under Jay Hill, but it's been since 2017 that it felt like the offense could really go win you a game. Under new offensive coordinator Mickey Mental, it didn't take long for the offense to really become an explosive unit. They struggled for most of the game against Montana State after the quick-strike drive that made it 24-9, but then put up nearly 200 yards in the fourth-quarter rally. Inconsistency and capitalizing on red-zone trips is still an issue, but everything else offensively has been so much better that WSU's offense has become a formidable problem for opponents to deal with.
Q) After Saturday's game, how are the guys feeling / responding? That's a tough one mentally.
A) A very tough one, mentally. Weber State had nearly 10 unforced mistakes — between the well-publicized four punt snaps, two or three key receiver drops, and picking off Tommy Mellott to open the game and only getting three points out of it — and I think the players know that eliminating perhaps even one of those could have resulted in a win. But WSU usually keys off Hill, and he took a positive approach to it: all these mistakes and they were 20 yards away from beating a top-five team in their place. But it will be a gut check for sure, because only a few of these players were part of the 2018 and 2019 teams that were nails every week. Last season brought several of these woulda-coulda losses. So we'll see if this team is ready to push past that.
Q) How important is this game against Montana from their viewpoint?
A) I'm not sure if it being Montana is particularly important, just the circumstances around the game: Weber State is returning home after two straight road games and, like everyone, wants to win every game at home. Big-picture, WSU needed two wins in this stretch of playing MSU, UM and Sac State to remain a top-five team, and at least one to stay in contention for a playoff seed. So in that sense, and needing to move on from the negative parts of last week, it feels pretty important.
Q) I know they like to throw the ball deep, will they be able to throw on UM and why or why not?
A) Weber has been able to hit deep on nearly everyone this season, but Montana's defense has been pretty good all season. Seeing Sacramento State find a few deep balls last week certainly makes it seem possible that the Wildcats can find an all-phases approach to offense, but injuries might affect that.
Q) What has made their defense so good this year?
A) It's the same as always: stout defensive tackles handle business up the middle and allow linebackers room to operate. And the secondary is experienced and good, with five guys who have played a ton of football together at WSU. Maxwell Anderson has found a new level, with five interceptions and two blocked field goals, and Eddie Heckard has a combo of strength and speed that makes him tough against the pass and the run.
Q) What are the keys to a Weber State win on Saturday?
A) Weber State's third-down defense will be key in this one. Montana hasn't been an explosive-play offense so far this season, so if Weber can keep that the same, it will come down to third downs on that side of the ball. And on the other side, WSU will need to make way fewer mistakes because chances to make up for them might be a lot fewer against Montana's defense than they were against Montana State.
