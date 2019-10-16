HELENA -- Dani Bartsch is a unique, two-sport athlete. But at the college level, she was always going to have to choose between basketball and volleyball.
Well, it appears that the Helena Capital junior has made her choice as she has committed to play basketball at the University of Montana.
"I was trying to decide between volleyball and basketball," Barstch told 406mtsports.com and the Helena Independent Record via phone Wednesday night. "And ultimately, I went with Montana because I like the school, I like Missoula a lot and I like the girls coming up. Some of them I have played with and some I have played against."
Bartsch had some other attractive offers, including from Carroll College to play both basketball and volleyball.
Montana State also offered her a chance to play volleyball. But in the end, she chose basketball and playing for the Lady Griz.
"The stress has gone down a lot," Bartsch said. "Now it's over and I know where I am going and I can just look forward to it."
Dani Bartsch is the twin sister of Paige Bartsch, who also plays basketball and volleyball for Capital. Paige is committed to Boise State for volleyball.
"I don't really think about how different that is from most people until it's brought up to me," Bartsch said. "But I think it's pretty cool that our parents have two twin daughters that are going D1."
As a sophomore, Bartsch, who stands 6-foot-1, earned second-team all-conference honors in the Western AA. She said she was offered by the Lady Griz and head coach Shannon Schweyen this summer before making her final decision to commit last Friday.
Dani Bartsch is also in the middle of volleyball right now and she's a key cog for the top-ranked Helena Capital Bruins.
Yet, she will turn her attention to basketball at the end of November and in 2021, she will take her talents to Missoula.
As a junior, Bartsch can only orally commit. She won't be able to sign until the early-signing period for her class, in November 2020.
