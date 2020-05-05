McKinlee Mihelish teaser

McKinlee Mihelish gets ready to sign her letter of intent to join the Montana Grizzly track team. 

 Gary Marshall/BMGPhotos.com

HELENA  When McKinlee Mihelish verbally committed to the Montana Grizzlies track team last month, there was still an outside shot at a spring sports season and one last chance for her to run track at Helena Capital.

Unfortunately, for Mihelish and athletes across the state of Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock's gradual reopening didn't come soon enough. Schools were allowed to be back in session May 7, which didn't meet the MHSA's deadline.

So Mihelish won't get the opportunity to compete as a Bruin again. However, her track career isn't over as she officially signed her NCAA national letter of intent to compete for the Grizzlies and head coach Brian Schweyen.

McKinlee Mihelish

McKinlee Mihelish signs her national letter of intent to compete in track at the University of Montana Tuesday at her home in Helena. 

"Making it official was a little bit like reliving the excitement of when I found out I would be able to run for (Montana)," Mihelish said via text message to 406mtsports.com. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity coach Schweyen is giving me and I couldn't have done this without my amazing coaches, family and friends who supported me along the way." 

Mihelish was a guard on Capital's co-state championship girls basketball team that went 22-1 and shared the title with Billings West this past season. Her team was featured on "Senior Night" with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's "Sportscenter." She was one of four seniors on the squad. 

Mihelish, who also ran cross country for Capital, has been a sprinter and a jumper for the Bruins and was part of 1,600-meter relay teams that finished fourth at state in 2018 and 2019.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Tags

Load comments