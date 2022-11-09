HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear.
Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
“It was very nerve-wracking through this whole time period,” Herndon said. “Once I committed, all those nerves went away, until this morning. I woke up and was so nervous about what was gonna happen, but it’s really exciting and I’m glad it’s happening.”
Herndon committed in September after playing for three travel softball programs in the 406 Playmakers, Montana Avalanche and Washington Ladyhawks.
For the Bruins, Herndon was dominant in the circle, winning a program-record 15 games to help lead Capital to a third-place finish in the state tournament.
Herndon, a junior in 2022, struck out a Bruins record 151 batters in 109 innings pitched, amassing a 2.12 ERA.
She held opposing batters to a .202 batting average and hit .303 at the plate with nine doubles and 13 RBI.
“She’s incredibly athletic and strong,” Capital head softball coach Mike Miller said. “She’s got to the point now where she’s figuring out how to pitch. Oftentimes young girls just try to throw it by everybody.”
“She had a lot of success with that for a long time, but now she’s figured out that she needs to continue to develop. It’s a lot of work for a little bit of change, but that’s what’s necessary to play at the next level.”
Herndon’s mother, Aspen, credits the Ladyhawks program for much of the exposure to college recruiters that her daughter received.
Herndon has been playing travel softball since before her high school career started, and from an early age, she flashed Division I talent against a future multi-time Gatorade Player of the Year.
“When she was in 14U, we played against Joey Egan’s travel team out of Great Falls,” Aspen said. “She was facing Anna Toon and she held her own as an incoming freshman.”
“That was when the reality hit that she could have a big future in the game of softball.”
Wednesday, in the Capital High gym surrounded by friends and family, Aspen couldn’t help but be emotional talking about her daughter.
“It’s amazing, she’s worked her butt off to do it, and so to see all her hard work come through is the best feeling in the world as a mom,” Aspen said.
Montana won 20 games last season and finished sixth in the Big Sky Conference regular-season standings at 6-11.
“I liked how it felt – everyone was a family,” Herndon said of the Griz. “It just felt like home.”
Herndon will return for her final softball season at Capital next spring. With a lot of talent returning, Herndon and the Bruins will have their eyes on a state title.
“Obviously we’re looking forward to having her for another season,” Miller said. “Excited for her to be close [at UM] so we can watch her continue to grow.”
“She has an incredibly high ceiling and we haven’t seen the best from her yet.”
