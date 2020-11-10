MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team got its 11th-known commitment in the 2021 recruiting class when Helena High senior Zac Evans committed Monday night.
Primarily a defender, Evans is a 6-foot, 220-pound middle linebacker, fullback and tight end for the Bengals, who were knocked out of the State AA quarterfinals Friday. He made his commitment three days later, sharing the news on Twitter and telling 406mtsports.com it's a preferred walk-on offer.
I wanna start by saying thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my life. I would also like to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me. With that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana!!! #COMMITTED #GoGriz #RTD pic.twitter.com/1LlUos76h6— Zac Evans (@ZacEvans48) November 10, 2020
Evans, the son of Helena High coach Scott Evans, totaled 105 tackles in eight games this season (13.1 per game), 14 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. As a junior, he tallied 126 takedowns (11.5 per game), 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two blocked extra points, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Evans is the seventh-known in-state commit for the Grizzlies in the 2021 recruiting class. He joins the Sentinel trio of athlete Jace Klucewich, linebacker Geno Leonard and receiver TJ Rausch, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick and Billings Central kicker Camden Capser.
Montana's four known out-of-state commits are quarterback Daniel Britt from Nevada, offensive lineman Liam Brown from Oregon, linebacker Ben McGourin from Washington and offensive lineman/long snapper Declan McCabe from Oregon.
