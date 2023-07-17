Punting is serious business for Helena native Brian Buschini.

The former Helena Capital standout, who was a placekicker, punter and kickoff specialist for the Bruins, as well as a three-time honorable mention all-state selection, always believed he could punt for a big-time college football program.

However, injuries hampered his high school recruitment.

"I had a really strong leg," Buschini said of high school. "I wasn't very consistent. But I could hit (punts with five-second hang times) and I noticed looking around the country there wasn't too many college guys who had that kind of strength. That's when I knew I had the ability. But then I got hurt. I tore my hamstring tendon before my senior year when I was going to do a bunch of camps and try to get recruited by a big-time program."

"I walked on at Montana and the rest is history."

It wasn't necessarily the college opportunity he wanted, however, he made the most of it, putting together one of the best seasons by a punter in the history of Grizzly football in 2021.

Buschini's 46.4-yard average broke Montana's school record, which was set in 1985. 30 of his 69 punts were downed inside the 20, while 28 covered at least 50 yards.

Following the successful season, which garnered him FCS Punter of the Year honors, Buschini turned his attention to big-time college football once again — entering his name into the transfer portal.

"That was a solid year," he said of 2021. "There were some solid punters that year in the FCS too. The one from UC-Davis, Daniel Whelan, just signed with the Packers. So I was really excited to have won that. But my dream has always been to come and play at the top level of college football."

A number of schools were interested, including Washington and Utah, yet Buschini settled on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in early 2022.

"It's the perfect spot for me to learn and grow," he said. "It's super windy out here, so if I'm able to punt well, that will be really attractive to NFL coaches in terms of being able to play in the conditions. (Nebraska) has had a really strong tradition of punters and kickers going to the NFL. Sam Koch, Kyle Larson — they've had like five punters drafted. A big part of me coming here was to bring the tradition of elite specialists back."

In many ways, the transfer and move to Nebraska with his wife, Kellie Van Kirk, a former Lady Griz volleyball player from Manhattan Christian, was a blessing.

"As far as living (in Nebraska) we love it," Buschini said. "We own a house here and it's where I'd like to be someday. It's really simple out here. There's a lot of old-kind of values. Everywhere you go, you still see malls full of people. Everyone here supports the Huskers and really mesh well with the way that Kellie and I want our lives to look like."

However, there were some bumps along the way...sacrifices too.

"Kellie went to Montana for volleyball too and she chose to stop playing so we could come out here and set up our lives," Buschini said. "That was really special to me. She's special. I owe her a lot."

Despite a really solid first season with the Huskers, in which he posted the eighth-best punting average (44.0 yards) in school history, it wasn't all smooth sailing.

"Last year was really tough," he said. "I had some things go on in my personal life and I got put on this medication that made me gain about 25 pounds. I was working hard to get that off and ended up tearing my meniscus. I also ended up spraining my plant foot three times last season. I started off really hot then after I got hurt, my average dropped. I was able to finish the season strong but it was obvious to me that I wanted to come back and right that wrong. I wanted to show everyone what I can do with a full season of health."

Buschini, who is a traditional punter compared to the Australian-style roll-out punters, still posted the 25th-best punting average in the FBS. He bombed a 75-yarder against Wisconsin, posted a career-best 55-yard average against Minnesota, and pinned two balls inside the 20 in an upset win over Iowa for Nebraska in the 2022 season finale.

Still, there was another curveball as Buschini's previous head coach, Scott Frost, was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern three games into the season. But after Matt Rhule was introduced as the head coach last November and he named Ed Foley as his special teams coach — Buschini was all in.

"Coming back was already on my mind when Coach Rhule announced that Coach Foley would be our special teams coach," he said. "He was just with the Carolina Panthers who have Johnny Hekker, who is the best to have ever done it in terms of net punting. So I really wanted to be able to work with (Coach Foley). I wanted to hear the stories about Johnny works like, what his process looks like and there's just so many little areas that they (the coaching staff) have been able to help me with."

When it comes to punting, Buschini is like a sponge — another reason why for him, there is no place like Nebraska.

"Sam Koch is one of the top punters in the history of the NFL," he said. "He played (at Nebraska) and I've got a really good relationship with him. I shoot him questions when I have them. Brett Maher is still kicking in the NFL and there's just a ton of guys that have gone from here to the NFL. That just reinforces the decision to come back."

Like punting for a major college football program, the NFL is a long-term goal. He's also focused on the here and now with the 2023 season right around the corner.

The opener for Nebraska is Aug. 31 against Minnesota and for Buschini, the one-time Capital punter/kicker who credits his leg strength to Taekwondo, one goal is to put his name in the Cornhusker record books.

"I want to break the school record for punt average and all sorts of different things," he said. "I've been working toward that this offseason. I've lost 20 pounds, so this is the best offseason I've had in my career."

Another motivating factor this season for Buschini is his number change from 95 to 18, which was the number of late Nebraska quarterback Brook Berringer, a member of the 1994 and 1995 national championship teams that died in a plane crash in 1996 two days before the NFL draft.

"Coach (Ron) Brown, he's one of our assistant coaches and has been a really big mentor in my life," Buschini said. "Brook is someone who he uses as an example for a bunch of his stories. So I dove into Brook's past and he's become one of my inspirations too."

"Wearing his number and being able to honor his legacy that way is something I really wanted to do. Brook's story has impacted my life by how powerful it was and by the kind of character he had. It's the kind of character I'd like to have as well."

Buschini has two years of eligibility, although he said it's possible he could leave after this season, depending how it goes. But with an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's in no rush to leave.

"I have a chance to get a masters degree," he said. "There are a lot of financial opportunities here too with NIL and it's just a special place. There's nothing like it on Gameday, it's like a family reunion with 90,000 of your closest friends. Everyone knows everyone and the level of support here is really unmatched."

The former CHS standout said he's been in a couple of commercials, such as a campaign that was dubbed, "Kicking away tooth decay."

With fall camp less than two weeks away, Buschini is ready for another chance to live out his dream, as well as an opportunity to show what he's capable of.

"I just want to the best 1/11th of the special teams unit I can be and put my team in the best position possible. The rest will take care of itself."