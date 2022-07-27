MISSOULA — Marcus Welnel is the newest member of Montana’s No. 37 club.
The senior linebacker from Helena received the legacy jersey from Jace Lewis, a former UM linebacker and Townsend native, on Wednesday. The tradition has been going on for nearly 40 years as the revered number is passed from one Montana native to another who exemplifies “hard work, dedication to the team and tough player on the gridiron.”
Lewis shared the news on Twitter, along with a photo of him and Welnel holding the No. 37 jersey inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at the 37-yard-line logo.
“I’d like to take a moment and congratulate my brother Marcus Welnel on being the next to join the #37 legacy jersey brotherhood,” Lewis posted on Twitter. “I’m excited to see the season you have. To me, Marcus exemplifies everything #37 is about. He is a selfless, team-first player, and all the hard work and time he’s put in is paying off, and it shows. He’s a great teammate and an even better person. The tradition is in good hands next season Go Griz!”
Welnel heads into his final season at UM after a breakout campaign in 2021, his first year as a starter. He led the team in quarterback hurries (13), finished second in interceptions (three) and sacks (eight), was third in tackles for loss (12.5) and ranked fourth in tackles (94).
Welnel had a knack for making clutch plays. He sealed the 13-7 win over FBS Washington by intercepting a pass with 31 seconds left in the game as the Huskies were driving down the field. He later blocked a go-ahead field goal attempt with 3:06 remaining in a 20-19 win over Southern Utah.
“God has blessed me allowing me to live out my dream,” Welnel wrote on Twitter. “I hope to honor the legacy of this jersey as much as Jace and others before him have. Up with Montana Boys!”
Welnel redshirted at Montana in 2017 as a freshman after a high school career at Helena Capital that included earning first-team all-state honors as a linebacker and second-team all-state honors as a fullback his senior season. He had been recruited by former head coach Bob Stitt.
In 2018, Welnel tallied 16 tackles while playing in all 11 games. He upped that to 23 tackles in 2019 while playing in all 14 games on special teams and as a backup linebacker. Over the years, he's played alongside standout linebackers Josh Buss, Dante Olson, Patrick O'Connell and Lewis, who competed against Welnel during youth sports.
"Crazy to think these two battled it out back in the day as Badger Material vs Bob’s Valley Market," Trevor Welnel, Marcus' brother and a former UM offensive lineman, shared on Twitter. "Proud of my brother and teammate for all he has accomplished so far."
The No. 37 tradition traces its roots back to 1983, when Plentywood native Kraig Paulson randomly received the jersey number when he joined the team as a fullback. The first passing of the jersey came in 1987, when Paulson handed the number to Big Timber native Tim Hauck, a safety. The number has resided on the defensive side of the ball since then.
Welnel is the fourth Helena native to wear the legacy number, joining Caleb Kidder (2015-16), Andy Petek (1998-2000) and Jason Crebo (1994-97). He’s the fifth linebacker to don the jersey, joining Lewis (2021), Jordan Tripp (2012-13), Loren Utterback (2004-07) and Crebo. He'll be the eighth player to represent the jersey for two or fewer seasons after the first eight were underclassmen who had the jersey for three or more seasons.
