Montana Lady Griz forward Dani Bartsch (40) celebrates a three pointer made by a teammate during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Portland State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a dynamic start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that defined Saturday's dominant performance against Portland State.
A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since being inserted into the starting lineup this week. Her competitive spirit has become contagious and it showed in an 88-56 blowout win over the Vikings in front of 3,062 fans.
Bartsch had a double-double by the end of the third quarter, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in helping her team to a 52-30 advantage. Things were going so well for Montana that she didn't even play in the fourth quarter.
"She just absolutely played awesome," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said.
Bartsch's impact was massive in both wins this week, including Thursday's thriller over Big Sky Conference frontrunner Sacramento State. A tough, gritty player who pours as much effort into her defense as offense, she is fast becoming the straw the stirs the drink for Montana.
Bartsch scored eight of Montana's first 14 points in the game, going 3 for 3 with two triples. She also had two steals in the opening minutes as her team built a 27-19 edge in the period. By halftime the game was well in hand, with the hosts owning a 52-30 lead.
"I was hoping (Thursday night) would propel us forward and it did," Holsinger said. "I told the players, 'I don't care what the score is, we're just trying to be consistent and play really good basketball.' We did in this game."
"... We've had a different level of focus. And we had confidence from three, which really helps against a zone."
Montana hit 13 of 26 shots from behind the arc. Carmen Gfeller finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, followed by Bartsch with 14 points and Sammy Fatkin 13.
Photos: Lady Griz vs. Portland State women's basketball
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.