Montana Lady Griz forward Dani Bartsch (40) celebrates a three pointer made by a teammate during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Portland State at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Dani Bartsch had a dynamic start and her Montana teammates helped stoke a first-half fire that defined Saturday's dominant performance against Portland State.

A sophomore forward from Helena, Bartsch's tenacity has had a powerful impact on both ends since being inserted into the starting lineup this week. Her competitive spirit has become contagious and it showed in an 88-56 blowout win over the Vikings in front of 3,062 fans.

