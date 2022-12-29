MISSOULA — A new portion of the college basketball season tips off this week as Big Sky Conference play gets under way.
The 10 teams combined to earn three wins over Pac-12 opponents and four victories against Mountain West foes in nonconference action. Only two teams enter the league slate with a winning record.
Big Sky teams range from 124th to 290th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and from 150th to 312th in the KenPom ratings. There are 363 teams in NCAA Division I this season.
Here’s a look at each Big Sky team, in alphabetical order, heading into Thursday’s conference openers.
Eastern Washington
The Eagles are 6-7 after winning four of their past six games under second-year coach David Riley. They picked up a 50-48 win over the Pac-12’s Cal, which is ranked second lowest among Power Five teams in KenPom. They played the Big 12’s Texas Tech to a 77-70 loss and South Dakota State to a 77-76 loss in that stretch.
The Eagles lead the Big Sky with 3.46 blocked shots per game. They own the conference’s No. 2 field goal percentage defense at 42.1%. They also have the No. 2 rebounding margin in the league at plus-5.0 per game. Their No. 3 field goal percentage has helped them rank fifth in scoring offense despite being last in 3-point percentage.
Steele Venters ranks 12th in the Big Sky averaging 14.5 points and is ninth with 2.1 triples per game. He poured in 33 points against North Dakota State, 26 against Texas Tech and 20 against Washington State. Ethan Price is third in blocks, Tyreese Davis and Angelo Allegri are eighth and ninth in assists, while Casey Jones and Cedric Coward are seventh and 10th in rebounds. Coward posted the second triple-double in EWU history.
Idaho
The Vandals are 6-7 and have won five of their past seven games under fourth-year coach Zac Claus. They haven’t beaten a team inside the top 230 of KenPom, but they came up just short of quality wins against UC Riverside and Long Beach State in that stretch.
Idaho’s 79.7 points per game rank second in the Big Sky and have come on 50.2% shooting from the field and 37.5% on 3-pointers, both of which are No. 1 in the conference. The Vandals’ defense is second with 68.2 points allowed per game, resulting in the No. 1 scoring margin at plus-11.5 per game.
Isaac Jones leads the Big Sky in scoring at 18.9 points on 71.9%, which also paces the league. He does it on defense too, ranking first with 1.1 blocks per game, and he’s sixth with 7.5 rebounds per game. Divant’e Moffitt is sixth with 16.8 points on 50.7% shooting, which ranks fourth, while also leading the Big Sky with 5.6 assists per game.
Idaho State
The Bengals are 3-10 but are 2-4 in their past six games after a 1-6 start that included a loss to Division II Lindenwood under fourth-year coach Ryan Looney. They closed on a strong note with a two-point loss to Grand Canyon (9-4), which is the preseason Western Athletic Conference favorite and beat Montana State.
Idaho State is eighth in scoring offense despite ranking second with 8.8 3-point makes per game. The Bengals are seventh in scoring defense although they have the No. 4 field goal defense at 43.4%, the second-ranked 3-point defense at 30.7%, the second-most blocks at 3.15 per game and the third-most steals at 6.46 per game.
Brock Mackenzie is tied for second in the league with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game. Brayden Parker is tied for sixth in blocks and Jared Rodriguez is tied for fifth in steals. Miguel Tomley and Mackenzie are 14th and 16th in the league in scoring at 13.5 and 13.2 points per game.
Montana
The Grizzlies are 6-6 and have gone 3-1 since the return of their preferred starting five under ninth-year coach Travis DeCuire. Montana is averaging 79.8 points, shooting 54.9% from the field and 42.1% on 3-pointers over the past four games following the return of its starting five.
Montana ranks fourth in scoring defense at 68.8 points allowed per game while holding the No. 1 3-point defense (30.2%), No. 6 field goal defense and No. 4 rebounding margin. The Griz rank seventh in scoring offense (68.4), ninth in steals and last in assists despite having the No. 4 field goal percentage (45.7%) and No. 4 3-point percentage (34.4%).
UM is the only team with four scorers in the top 20: Josh Bannan (seventh), Aanen Moody (10th), Brandon Whitney (17th) and Dischon Thomas (19th). Bannan ranks third with 8.7 boards to go with his 15.7 points on 53.1% shooting, second in the league. He’s 12th and Whitney is 13th in assists. Whitney is tied for fifth in steals. Moody is tied for fifth with 2.3 triples per game
Montana State
The Bobcats are 7-6 overall, making them one of two Big Sky teams with a winning record in non-league play under fourth-year coach Danny Sprinkle. They own an 86-83 win over Southern Utah and beat reigning Big West champs Long Beach State. They did blow a double-digit lead in a loss to Grand Canyon.
MSU is putting up 77.7 points per game, third in the league, and owns the No. 2 scoring margin at plus-8.6 points per game. The Cats rank second shooting 47.7% from the field but are sixth in 3-point percentage. They’re ranked fifth in scoring defense while leading the Big Sky in field goal defense and rebounding margin, and they’re second in steals and third in blocks.
RaeQuan Battle ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 17.2 points on 46.8% shooting, which is sixth, while leading the league at 86.4% on free throws. Jubrile Belo is eighth in blocks and ninth in rebounds. Darius Brown leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio, is third in assists and is tied for fifth in steals. Great Osobor is sixth in blocks and Robert Ford is fifth in steals.
Northern Arizona
The Lumberjacks are 4-9 but have gone 2-6 after a 2-3 start under third-year coach Shane Burcar. Only two of their wins came against Div. I competition, and they do own a win over UC Santa Barbara (9-2). They went to overtime in their past two games but lost those against Utah Valley and Southern Utah.
NAU holds the No. 4 scoring offense (74.5) although it ranks last in field goal percentage. The Lumberjacks are tied for second with 8.8 3-point makes per game but are just seventh in 3-point percentage. They lead the league in assists, assist-to-turnover ratio and offensive rebounds. However, their scoring defense ranks ninth (75.6 points allowed per game).
Jalen Cone is tied for second in the Big Sky with 17.8 points per game on 41.7% shooting, ninth in the league, and 35.5% on 3-pointers, third in the Big Sky. He’s also knotted at No. 2 with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game. Carson Towt is tied for fifth in assists, is fourth in rebounds and is fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Northern Colorado
The Bears are 5-7 and have gone 4-3 since opening 1-4 under third-year coach Steve Smiley. They lost to Div. II Colorado Christian during that poor start, but they then beat Colorado State of the Mountain West and lost by two against Air Force, another Mountain West team.
UNC has put up the No. 6 scoring offense (71.3 points per game) while posting the No. 2 3-point percentage (36.0%). However, the Bears are saddled with the No. 10 scoring defense (79.7) and the worst field goal defense. They’re also last in rebounding margin, steals and blocks, and they have the second-worst turnover margin and third-lowest assist average.
Daylen Kountz and Dalton Knecht are each averaging 17.8 points, putting them in a three-way tie for second. Knecht is doing that on 47.4% shooting, fifth in the league, and Kountz is shooting 41.2% to rank 10th. Knecht is also fifth in rebounds. Matt Johnson is second in the Big Sky shooting 35.7% on 3-pointers. He’s fourth in assists and Kountz is sixth.
Portland State
The Vikings are 5-7 under second-year coach Jase Coburn while being a streaky team that won three in a row but then lost three straight. They beat Oregon State of the Pac-12 not once but twice. They also topped Air Force of the Mountain West and defeated a Cal Baptist team that had beat Washington of the Pac-12.
PSU tops the league by putting up 79.9 points per game while ranking third by dishing 14.6 assists per game. The Vikings are No. 8 in scoring defense by giving up 73.2 points per game despite their field goal defense ranking third. They lead the league with 8.23 steals per game (No. 2 MSU is 6.77) and are tops with a turnover margin of plus-4.54 (No. 2 Idaho is plus-1.77).
Jorell Saterfield is eighth in scoring at 15.6 points while ranking eighth shooting 42.3% from the field. He leads the league shooting 38.2% on 3-pointers and is making a conference-best 2.6 triples per game. Cameron Parker is 11th in scoring at 14.7 points while ranking second with 5.4 assists per game and third in assist-to-turnover ratio. Hunter Woods leads the Big Sky in steals.
Sacramento State
The Hornets are 7-6, making them one of two teams with a winning record in nonconference play under first-year coach David Patrick. They beat reigning Big West champs Long Beach State and won at Fresno State of the Mountain West during a 4-1 close before starting Big Sky play. They lost to SUU in double overtime during a four-game skid.
Sac State holds the No. 1 scoring defense (68.0 points allowed per game) while ranking third in 3-point defense but just eighth in field goal defense. The Hornets own the No. 3 rebounding margin. They check in ninth out of 10 teams in scoring offense (67.2 points per game) but are third in 3-point percentage (35.7%).
Zach Chappell, who hit buzzer beaters in back-to-back wins, is ninth in scoring at 14.9 points while making 2.2 triples per game to rank eighth. He’s also tied for second in steals. Callum McRae leads the league with 9.9 rebounds per game, while his 13 total blocks are tied for the most. He’s 20th in points (12.1) while ranking third in field goal percentage (52.7%). Akol Mawein is fourth in blocks and eighth in rebounds.
Weber State
The Wildcats are 5-8 under first-year coach Eric Duft, who was promoted to replace longtime coach Randy Rahe. They scored one of the Big Sky’s premier nonconference wins by knocking off Utah State of the Mountain West, which was 9-0 at the time and later went on to beat the Pac-12’s Washington State.
Weber owns the No. 3 scoring defense (68.7 points allowed per game) despite ranking ninth in field goal defense and 10th in 3-point defense. The Wildcats come in last in the league in scoring offense (66.5 points per game) and last in assist-to-turnover ratio. They’re fifth in 3-point percentage (34.0%) but are eighth in 3-point makes per game.
Dillon Jones does a lot of everything, ranking 13th in scoring at 14.4 points, second in rebounds at 9.1, seventh in assists at 3.5 and is tied for second in steals at 1.5 per game. Steven Verplancken is 21st in scoring at 12.0 points while being tied for fifth with 2.3 triples per game.
