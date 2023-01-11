MISSOULA — The past two weeks have proven the Montana women's basketball team is capable of big numbers on the offensive end in Big Sky Conference play.
The Lady Griz lead the league in scoring after four games, piling up 308 points. Now they just need to improve on the defensive end, especially away from home where they're 2-6 this season.
"I really think it goes back to the defense, especially going to other people's home courts," said Montana post Keeli Burton-Oliver, whose team will play at Weber State Thursday at 6 p.m. "I know we can score, but we have to make sure they don't go off on their home court."
Defense was always high on the priority list for legendary former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig. Current coach Brian Holsinger is no different. He holds his players accountable, sitting them on occasion when they play undisciplined defense.
Holsinger feels his team has room for improvement both in its effort level and mental game defensively.
"We've lacked both at times," he said. "We want to do the right thing and execute, but at the same time you want to be aggressive.
"You've seen some times where people just kind of dribble at us. We kind of let them come at ... no, hold your ground. That's the effort part. It's a mentality to go, 'You're not scoring on me, I don't care who you are. I'm going to get tough right now.' We're developing."
Montana (2-2 conference, 6-9 overall) has a prime opportunity to put together its first winning streak in league play at Weber State (0-3, 4-11). The Wildcats have lost seven games in a row and they rank near the bottom in the Big Sky both offensively and defensively.
But Holsinger and his crew know anything can happen in Ogden, Utah. Last winter the Wildcats upset the Lady Griz at Dee Events Center, 66-56, behind 20 points by Kori Pentzer.
She is no longer with the team. But Weber does have a dangerous scoring threat in senior forward Daryn Hickok, who averages 17.4 points per game.
Montana has multiple threats, which makes the team tough to stop. The Lady Griz have five players averaging in double figures in league play, including Carmen Gfeller (17.3), Burton-Oliver (13.3), Gina Marxen (12.3), Sammy Fatkin (11.3) and Libby Stump (10.8).
"I love playing with Carmen," Burton-Oliver said of her frontcourt teammate. "She's extremely talented, very smart, very easy to play with, like very supportive and helpful and makes the open pass.
"Every game I'm getting more comfortable. My stamina is getting better, I'm learning more, just all the things I kinda lost taking my break (before the season started). My instincts are back to where they used to be."
Should Montana come out on top Thursday, it sets up a showdown against the best defensive team in the league on Saturday at Idaho State. The Bengals (3-0, 8-6) are one of only two teams that are unbeaten in Big Sky action along with Sacramento State (3-0, 12-2).
"In our culture we preach about hard things. You're going to go through hard things," Holsinger said of Montana's road mentality. "There's hard stuff that happens. How you respond is what's most important. That's the message we preach all the time."
