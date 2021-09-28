MISSOULA — Don’t expect the Hauck household to be replacing the grass at their Missoula home with red turf anytime soon.
“It wouldn’t look good in the backyard,” Montana junior safety Robby Hauck said.
“Yeah, I would imagine we won’t be putting it in our yard,” Griz coahc Bobby Hauck responded. “I’m not in charge of that either.”
Bobby’s also not chomping at the bit to replace the turf at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with maroon, silver, cooper or gold colors.
“Grass is green, man,” he said.
Red turf is the defining feature of Eastern Washington’s Roos Field. Bobby hasn’t coached a game there since the red turf was installed in 2010, so he hasn’t been a part of what’s been a blood-red slaughterhouse for the Griz. They’ve gone 0-5 in their five trips to "The Inferno," the official nickname.
In those five games, the Griz have allowed 35.2 points on average and scored just 23 points per game. UM lost 36-27 in 2010, 32-26 in 2012, 36-26 in 2014, 37-20 in the 2014 playoffs and 35-16 in 2016. With five years in between trips to Cheney, no current Griz player has played there.
It’s not just Montana that’s struggled at EWU. The Eagles are 61-10 on the red turf, going 48-6 in the regular season and 13-4 in the playoffs. They’ve won 18 consecutive games at Roos Field, tied for the second longest active home win streak in the FCS. Their last home loss was Nov. 4, 2017, against Weber State. They had a 21-game home win streak at an older stadium from 1935-40.
In that 18-game stretch, only three of the Eagles’ wins have been decided by single digits. They’ve won 14 of 18 by 21 or more points, nine by at least 30 points and four by 40 or more and two by 50 or more. They’ve outscored opponents 940-407 during the run. In their last 10, they’re averaging 52.5 points and allowing just 24.3.
It’s not so much a psychological block for UM or opposing teams. EWU laid down the turf around the time it was taking off under former coach Beau Baldwin from 2008-16. The Eagles took over the Big Sky when UM had a dip following Hauck’s departure in 2009 and NCAA sanctions four years later, and they've continued their success under current coach Aaron Best since 2017.
The Eagles made four playoff appearances in the six seasons before installing the turf, but they’ve had seven of their 14 playoff trips after the turf was put down. They’ve also won six of their 10 Big Sky titles since then.
“We were on a good run,” Baldwin said. “We developed some guys to a level, and we were then able to recruit the next class and the next class. By the time we went on that run, that was my third year the first time we played (Montana) on the red. It was the first time I was ever part of beating (Montana) as a head coach. I had lost my first two games.
“We understood how to win. For about 6, 7 years there, we really understood how to win, understood how to win close games, understood how to beat close opponents. It’s not taking anything away from Montana because they’ve gone on good runs at their home place against good teams too. We were just on a good run there for that seven-year span.”
Red redemption
For what it’s worth, this isn’t the same turf that UM has played on in the past decade.
Eastern Washington replaced the original SprinTurf that was installed in 2010 with AstroTurf that was laid down in 2020. It debuted on March 6, 2021, against Northern Arizona.
It took three weeks to replace the original turf, which had faded and hardened. The $1 million cost was covered as part of a $5 million pledge by local businessman Jack Gillingham.
The original red carpet, the first in the U.S., was rolled out against Montana on Sept. 18, 2010, in front of what’s still the largest crowd at Roos Field: 11,782. The regular capacity is 8,600.
The first variation of the turf also required $1 million in expenses, with $500,000 coming from former EWU player Michael Roos, who was a Tennessee Titans offensive lineman at the time. Then-ESPN broadcaster Colin Cowherd, an EWU grad, pitched in $50,000.
Bill Chaves, the EWU athletic director back then, got the idea of red turf from a visit to Boise State’s blue field. EWU was going to be replacing the grass anyway at what was then called Woodward Field and decided on turf, which would save 300,000 gallons of water per year.
Woodward Field had been natural grass since it was built in 1967. The Eagles had also played some games at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane from 1983-89.
Whether the field is viewed as gimmicky by outsiders, Best refers to comments made by Chaves in 2010 about the publicity for the town of about 12,000 people.
“Every person you talk to now, it’s a national brand, Eastern’s a national brand, but the one thing that they mention if you ask anybody is the red field,” he said. “Whether you like it or hate it, you’re talking about it. It’s something whether you’re from Hawaii or Maine or San Diego or Florida, they’ve probably heard or witnessed or seen the red field.
“Tucked away in Cheney, that’s publicity that you can’t pay enough for. So, it’s worked out well. We’ve played really well on it. It’s just different and we’re different. I think it kind of works hand in hand with the players we recruit, the coaches we have.”
The blood red field wasn’t popular in Missoula. The February 5, 2010, edition of the Missoulian ran an editorial calling for the NCAA to ban any turf that isn’t green.
“We are hidebound traditionalists,” the editorial read. “And we know that red fades in the sun. What is EWU going to do when faced with a pink football field? And what if there is a major injury on the field? How will we see how much blood the player lost? And speaking of blood, red has a well-noted bleeding problem on TV.”
Competitive contests
The games between Montana and Eastern Washington have often had a big-time feel to them.
That’s partly because the teams have been perennial contenders. They’ve combined for three national titles and 28 shared or outright Big Sky crowns, 25 of which have come since EWU joined the league in 1987. Montana owns 18 of those 28 titles and two national championships.
It helps that the series has been competitive. The Griz still lead the all-time series 28-17-1, but they’re just 20-13 since EWU joined the Big Sky in 1987. That is UM’s highest loss total against any league team in that stretch.
Both teams have coaches proudly leading their alma mater. Like Montana, EWU has sustained its success through multiple coaches. Before Best and Baldwin took EWU to another level, the Eagles had coaches Paul Wulff (2000-07), Mike Kramer (1994-99) and Dick Zornes (1979-93). Zornes was the coach when UM scored a controversial win in 1986, kickstarting the rivalry the year before the Eagles joined the conference.
“I look at some of the stuff that coach Hauck represents and his DNA and what cloth he’s cut from, and you got to kind of have the ‘it’ factor, you got to have the Cheney DNA, the EKG, the Eastern Kind of Guy, do more with less, don’t complain about what you don’t have, use what you have and squeeze the orange as much as you can and then squeeze it some more,” Best said. “If you don’t have that mentality at a few of these places that don’t have all the bells and whistles some of the other places have, I think you’re bound to be less successful.”
This is the 23rd consecutive meeting and 28th time overall in 46 games that at least one team is ranked. It’s the 17th time that both teams are ranked.
This week’s meeting is the first time both teams are ranked in the top nine, with both of them being in the top six. The combined ranking of 10 (UM is fourth, EWU is sixth) is the lowest in series history, behind a sum of 13 in 2013 (EWU was third, UM was 10th). The Griz lost that 2013 game in Missoula, 42-37.
The rivalry has turned in favor of EWU since the red turf was installed. The Griz have gone 3-7 overall against the Eagles since 2010, including 3-2 at home, and have lost six of the past eight.
In fact, Montana’s 17-point home win over the Eagles in 2019, 34-17, is the team’s smallest margin of victory during its 11-game home winning streak. The Griz now have to play them on the road.
While UM has struggled recently, Hauck is 7-1 against the Eagles as UM’s coach. Best is 1-1.
So, is it considered a rivalry, especially when the teams didn’t play in 2018 and are no longer protected rivals guaranteed to play every year? UM counts Montana State as its lone rival. Best refers to what he heard from EWU play-by-play radio broadcaster Larry Weir.
“I think this is more of a competitive rivalry because it’s gone back and forth because both programs have had sustained success, great players, great coaches, a lot of familiarity,” Best said, emphasizing the word ‘competitive.’ “We battle each other on the recruiting trails as well. So, when you cross paths in so many ways but only meet them not even really every year. it makes it more interesting on those Saturdays, whether it’s home or away.”
