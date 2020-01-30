Defensive miscues, turnovers and strong perimeter shooting by Portland State all helped the Vikings down the Montana men's basketball team Thursday night at Viking Pavilion.
Holland Woods scored a career-high 39 points as Portland State cruised past the Grizzlies 88-81 to secure a season split. Woods hit 21 of 21 free throws while tacking on five assists and three rebounds.
The Grizzlies dropped to 7-3 in Big Sky Conference play, 11-10 overall and were knocked out of first place with the loss. Northern Colorado, which beat Idaho State 83-67 Thursday in Greeley, Colorado, assumed the top spot at 6-2 in league.
Woods and forward Sal Nuhu got things going early for the Vikings, who never trailed.
Portland State (11-12, 5-6 BSC) jumped out to a 13-7 lead before Montana cut the lead to one off a Sayeed Pridgett layup.
On the next possession, however, Woods hit one of his four 3-pointers on the evening to push the advantage to four. While the Grizzlies cut the lead to two for a few possessions, the Vikings took full control of the game.
Portland State used a 17-5 run over nearly five minutes in the middle of the first half to build the lead. Woods put an exclamation point on the explosive first half with a buzzer-beating layup as the Vikings led 49-30 at halftime.
More of the same followed in the second half and Portland State increased the lead to 22 points, the largest deficit the Grizzlies have faced so far this season in Big Sky play.
Montana fought back with a 12-2 run late in the second half and cut the Portland State lead to five points near the end of the game.
DJ Carter-Hollinger scored eight of his 17 points in the second half for the Grizzlies, while Kendal Manuel and Sayeed Pridgett combined for 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting over the final 20 minutes.
Pridgett finished with 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists while Manuel scored a team-high 19 points for Montana.
Turnovers plagued Montana throughout the game. The Grizzlies had 14 on the evening, the largest number they have had in Big Sky play and the most since turning the ball over 20 times against Oregon in late December.
Those turnovers became 28 points for Portland State, while Montana had just nine points off 13 turnovers from the Vikings.
Eddy Egun played the final 15 minutes and led the Grizzlies with seven rebounds. Montana shot a solid 56.1% from the field and hit 6 of 17 3-point field goals, but the first-half deficit was simply too much for it to overcome.
Woods hit 10 of his free throws over the final two minutes to help seal the game. Montana was also out-rebounded 33-29 and assisted on 14 of 32 baskets.
Next up for Montana is a home game against rival Montana State. Portland State is off until Feb. 8 when it travels to Southern Utah.
Both teams observed 24 seconds of silence at the beginning of the game to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.