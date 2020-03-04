With the end of her college career near, McKenzie Johnston appears to have found another gear.
The senior point guard carried the Montana women's basketball team to a crucial win over Northern Colorado Wednesday, 70-55, in front of 1,559 fans at Bank of Colorado Arena. Johnston hit 8 of her first 9 shots and finished with 22 points as her team secured a first-round bye in next week's Big Sky Conference tournament.
Montana (17-11) is now locked into the No. 4 spot for the tourney and will play Northern Arizona (15-14) in the quarterfinals Tuesday at about 1:45 p.m. in Boise, Idaho. The Lady Griz will close out their regular season Friday night at Southern Utah in a game that matters little in the standings but will provide valuable momentum for the winner.
Northern Colorado (12-16) had beaten Montana seven times in a row prior to this week, but the Lady Griz made it known early that the streak was in jeopardy. Johnston hit her first four jump shots and Jamie Pickens hit a triple off the bench as Montana built a 17-14 lead in the first frame.
The Lady Griz collectively caught fire early in the second in stretching their lead to 29-14. Northern Arizona fought back but still trailed 35-25 at halftime. Johnston was 7 for 8 shooting for 14 points in the first half and her team shot 51 percent (15 for 29). The Lady Griz also enjoyed a 21-17 edge in rebounds.
"What a game by Kenzi (Johnston), holy smokes," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio. "You talk about a senior putting everyone on her back and going to town tonight. She was doing it on both ends of the floor. It's one of the most complete games I've seen from her in four years."
Northern Colorado cut its deficit to 35-28 early in the third quarter but never crept any closer. A 3-ball by Gabi Harrington late in the period gave the visitors a nice boost as they headed into the fourth quarter with a 61-47 lead. Johnston had almost one-third of Montana's points (20) and fellow senior Emma Stockholm had 10 points.
"We only had eight turnovers tonight and we made great decisions in the open court," Schweyen said. "We really read when we had something good and made the most of it.
"I thought we played very intelligent. We talked about this is a game where we've got to show some intelligence in how we're guarding them."
The game underlined how focused the Lady Griz are with the biggest part of their season coming next week. They hit all 15 of their attempts from the free-throw line and shot 46.4 percent from the floor (26 for 56).
Northern Colorado struggled with Montana's rock-solid defense. Freshman Alisha Davis, the reigning Big Sky Player of the Week, finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the hosts but she was just 5 for 13 from the field.
"Abby (Anderson) was a definite force in there with (three) beautiful blocks that got the freshman thinking," Schweyen said.
" ... And we did a really nice job on (Alexis) Chapman, who went 3 for 15. The kids were dialed in on who we could help off."
In addition to her 22 points, Johnston had a game-high four assists and shared team-high rebounding honors with Anderson, each grabbing eight boards. Stockholm was also a force, finishing with 15 points.
Montana will take a three-game win streak into Friday's game at Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds were dumped by visiting Montana State Wednesday, 81-65.
