MISSOULA — Six weeks after the Montana women's basketball team was supposed to play its first Big Sky Conference home game, it's really going to happen Thursday night.
Fingers crossed.
"It's my senior year and you don't know how many games you're going to have left, so having my parents being able to come and watch is big for me," Montana guard Madi Schoening said. "We all love to play at home, even though we don't have a lot of fans there."
The Lady Griz were scheduled to host league foe Southern Utah in early December, but those games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Thunderbirds. That turn of events hurt for a couple reasons: Montana has dominated Southern Utah in Missoula and the Lady Griz only had three home games slated in the first eight weeks of the season anyway.
Now it's late January and Montana is starved for a little home cooking. The team has had just one opportunity to play an NCAA Division I team at Dahlberg Arena (North Dakota) and its other home test came against an over-matched College of Idaho squad.
Thursday's game against Sacramento State represents a chance for the Lady Griz (2-2 conference, 5-4 overall) to show how their offense has evolved under first-year coach Mike Petrino. Their scoring average in Big Sky action has improved over last season and there's a flow to the attack that has all the players feeling more engaged.
"Mike lets everyone know your shot is a good shot when you know it's within your range, so we all come out with the green light to do what we do personally well," Schoening said. "I also think that one of our best stats is that a lot of our points come off assists. We don't play selfish.
"But Mike emphasizing the freedom within the plays has definitely taken the chains off a little bit."
Sac State has built a reputation for its free-wheeling, fast-breaking style of play. It hasn't produced any wins this season (0-9) but the Hornets have been set back by COVID-19 and injury issues. Head coach Bunky Harkleroad even had to sit out a game in early January due to pandemic protocols.
But Sac State is not to be taken lightly. The Hornets put a scare into Big Sky leader Idaho State (10-1) on Saturday, dropping a 77-70 decision.
That score, in itself, should be enough to get Montana's undivided attention. The Hornets led with 3 minutes to play but got outscored 12-4 down the stretch.
"They're still up-tempo and they like spreading you out and doing a lot of dribble driving," Petrino said. "I don't know if they're pressing like they used to. I say that but they'll probably press us.
"It's still high-volume possessions, high-volume threes. They've only had five players available all nine games so far. They've had people in and out, so records can be misleading this season."
Catching Idaho State with its sparkling 8-0 league mark is going to be tough for everyone else in the Big Sky this winter. So the goal is to finish as high as possible in the conference standings to get a favorable first-round match-up in the Big Sky tourney, which is set for March 8-12 in Boise, Idaho.
Montana has had lukewarm results in league play so far, splitting at Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona. But Schoening has been encouraged by the way the Lady Griz have competed.
"Especially when you consider Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona are some of the top teams in the league, being able to play them as closely as we did — and I honestly believe we could have two more wins under our belt — was good," Schoening said. "And the good news is we haven't peaked yet, which makes us even more of a threat."
There was a time back when Robin Selvig was prowling the sideline that Sacramento State couldn't buy a win against Montana. His success is a big reason why the all-time series favors the Lady Griz in a big way, 42-7.
Montana has beaten the Hornets in their last five meetings, but several of those wins came in games that went right down to the wire. Of all the Lady Griz, Schoening remembers those best.
"They're a tough team to prepare for with their high intensity, up-and-down fullcourt approach instead of more of the halfcourt sets like the rest of the conference," she said. "I'm kind of jealous of the way they play sometimes, because these past few years we've just played a lot of halfcourt offense.
"But this year we've actually got some Sac State in our game where we've worked a lot on transition. I think we'll be able to match up better than we usually do. Their press is hard to break sometimes but as long as we stay composed and get it over the half-court (line), we'll be pretty good in our halfcourt sets."
One emphasis in practice has been defense. The Lady Griz surrendered a career-high 29 points to Northern Arizona sharpshooter JJ Nakai in last Saturday's loss.
"Watching that video, I think what hurt us was — and give NAU credit because they hit some great shots — but the biggest thing that hurt us was we had four possessions in a row where we got beat in transition," Petrino said. "Those were because of a turnover or a wide-open three didn't go in for us. That's how they made their separation run. We can't allow easy transition points or second-chance points."
The Hornets are led by Kalispell Flathead grad Tiana Johnson and Summer Menke. Both players average 13.7 points per game.
