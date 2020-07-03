MISSOULA — Chris Citowicki formed his earliest perceptions of America from watching movies.
One that struck a particular chord with the Montana soccer coach was "Home Alone," the 1990 Blockbuster starring Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who defends his home against two burglars. While many see it as a Christmas movie, it’s more than that to Citowicki.
The opening frenetic scenes that depict the large family preparing for a Christmas vacation and the closing scenes that show the family embracing McCallister after forgetting him at home are at the essence of what Citowicki lacked. It's also what he so desired as someone who lived in four countries during his first nine years of life as he and his parents tried to escape oppression.
“I would watch that and be like, ‘I wish I was Kevin,’ just surrounded by this beautiful, giant, dysfunctional family of aunts and uncles and cousins and brothers and sisters,” Citowicki said Monday, two days after turning 37 years old. “I’ve always yearned for that feeling.”
Citowicki has found that warm feeling he so dearly sought in the United States. It wasn’t the easiest of transitions, feeling he didn’t belong at first and finding it hard to assimilate into a new culture, like thinking he shouldn’t like the NFL, a sport that was foreign to what he knew while growing up as a soccer player and fan.
Almost 20 years since coming to the U.S., Citowicki has a wife, two kids and numerous relationships he’s developed while coaching soccer at several stops. He also became a citizen this past fall and will be celebrating his first Fourth of July as one Saturday.
“The longer I was here, the more I appreciated the Fourth of July, the more I sit on the couch and watch NFL games and thoroughly enjoy them,” said Citowicki, who spent previous Fourth of July holidays going to Polson for the annual parade.
“I really appreciate this country now, especially being a citizen. I would not have this team, I would not be coaching, I would not have my wife, I would not have my children, I would not have my dog, I would not have this house, I wouldn’t have anything like this if I didn’t come here in the first place and if America didn’t take me on. It means a lot to me right now.”
Citowicki never had those large family gatherings at the holidays as a kid. It was just him, his father and his mother until he got a brother at 9 years old. There were no memories of grandparents or aunts or cousins, who were spread around the globe or weren’t able to escape oppression in their home country. Sometimes he might have a friend come over.
That was the type of life Citowicki experienced after he was born under martial law in authoritarian communist Poland in 1983, fleeing at 2 years old with his parents, living in an Italian refugee camp for a year and spending five years in Apartheid South Africa. He found some stability in Australia, a place his family landed because the Australian consulate was open when they walked across the street from Canada’s consulate, where they first went, only to find it was closed for lunch.
In Australia, Citowicki lived in a community of other immigrants from several countries. Now he has an extended family of fellow citizens in the U.S., where he has a positive outlook for what the country can be because of the freedoms granted. He’s seen people stand up for what they believe in, most recently through the Black Lives Matter protests and professional soccer players kneeling to protest police brutality.
“I think a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, we’re in a dark time because we’re going through all of this,’ but I’m thinking, ‘This is exactly why I came here,’” Citowicki said. “I don’t know if some of the other places that I’ve grown up in that you’d be allowed to have this conversation. You’d be told that this is the way it is and there is no changing it. America is a place where we can have those conversations and hopefully see improvements because we’re not perfect. We’re just a place that’s trying to be better, trying to be as perfect as we can be.”
Citowicki initially dreamt of trying to go to Europe, not America, to play professional soccer, a sport he might not have come to enjoy if his family moved to hockey-loving Canada instead of Australia. His passion for soccer eventually brought him to the U.S., where an aunt who made her way to Connecticut suggested he come to play in college while getting an education.
Citowicki played at NCAA Division II Lock Haven for a year but lost his eligibility because he had been previously paid to play semi-professionally overseas, which was against NCAA rules. He liked the opportunities the U.S. provides and didn’t want to leave, so when his student visa was expiring, he got an extension by landing a grad assistant job coaching at Bemidji State in Minnesota, the home of 1980 gold medal-winning Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks, whose speech in the movie “Miracle” sparked Citowicki's interest in coaching.
He moved on to be an assistant coach at D-III Augsburg, head coach at D-III St. Catherine and associate head coach at North Dakota before Montana hired him in 2018. He led the Griz to the Big Sky tournament title in his first season and the league regular-season crown this past fall.
As a coach, he’s tried to create the family environment he searched for, employing his slogan of “Maximize, Impact, Empower” to create a place where people feel they belong and are accepted.
“We like to look at our team as a giant, dysfunctional family of people that love each other but sometimes they don’t get along,” Citowicki said. “That’s exactly what America allows you to do is you’re allowed to have your opinions, you’re allowed to disagree with people, you’re allowed to kneel through the flag if you want, you can express yourself that way.
“This country has given me everything, and it’s now my responsibility as a citizen to allow other people to experience that too. I want everybody to have the same love for this country that I do, and you get that when you have the same experiences and the same success that I have had. I want to teach people to have that.”
While at Bemidji State, Citowicki met his wife, Aryn, starting the personal family he envisioned having. Their marriage led to a green card for him and eventually to a pair of children — a daughter Vivia, now 6, and son Sebastian, 4.
Citowicki still had his Polish and Australian citizenship when he got his green card, which had to be renewed every handful of years. But a conversation with his aunt in 2017 about people with green cards being deported led him to seriously look into becoming a citizen. He had become responsible for a family, had been establishing himself as a coach in the U.S., and had already been reflecting on what the country had given him and how grateful he was for that.
“You start thinking about family safety, personal safety and being a part of the process, all that together just led into ‘I need to get this citizenship,’” Citowicki said. “It was time. I’ve been here long enough. I never felt like I fully belonged as a green-card holder. You want to be part of this country and everything that it is.
“I do believe in what this country stands for and what it offers. I fell in love with it more and more for everything that it provides people and what it should provide people. That’s exactly why I want to be here and why I don’t want to leave.”
The process to become a citizen took about two years for Citowicki, who got a perfect score on his citizenship test and went through an emotional naturalization ceremony Sept. 25, 2019, in Great Falls. He heard stories from his fellow new citizens that day about why they left their home countries and what it meant to become an American, bringing him back to that feeling of growing up around other immigrants from several countries when he was in Australia.
Two days later, Citowicki experienced a meaningful moment when he listened to the national anthem as a citizen for the first time when the Griz played at Idaho. Last month, he got to vote for the first time, an opportunity to exercise a right that he hadn’t been afforded before.
His next step is having conversations with individuals on his team if they each want to stand or kneel for the anthem this fall and why they feel that way. He knows he’ll be standing because the U.S. has given him that home he dreamt of as a young kid who was about the same age of the main character in "Home Alone" when he first saw the movie, which still hits the stoic but introspective Citowicki in an emotional way when he watches it with his kids.
“I just believe in humanity and life and experiencing great things and that life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” he said. “I’m just a soft romantic that believes the world can be an absolutely amazing place. I want to help it be that way. I want to live my life that way. I want my kids to live that way with this amazing mindset of, ‘This world is my oyster and I can create this beautiful life if I put in the work.’ I want to help other people do the same thing.”
