Missoula Sentinel grad Kylie Frohlich (13) enjoyed her best game as a Lady Griz Thursday, collecting 18 points and six rebounds in a one-point loss to Portland State. Montana will try to turn the tables in a Saturday afternoon home contest against the Vikings. In this Jan. 23 file photo, Frohlich, Abby Anderson (11) and Madi Schoening (34) battle for a rebound in home win over Sacramento State.