MISSOULA — Given a chance to prove herself with extended minutes, Missoula's Kylie Frohlich was a force for the Montana women's basketball team Thursday.
Her career-high 18 points and six rebounds weren't enough to get the Lady Griz over the hump against Portland State in a 61-60 loss, but those numbers were a good sign for the future. A strong indication Montana is poised to break out of its three-game slump Saturday when it plays host to the Vikings at noon.
"For me it's just making sure I stay aggressive," said Frohlich, a junior forward whose season-high 22 minutes Thursday came as a result of foul trouble for Carmen Gfeller. "We have a bench full of girls that bring such great energy, so every minute you get is a privilege.
"Definitely once you hit a couple it gives you confidence to shoot the next one. I guess that's what happened for me."
To put Thursday in perspective for Frohlich, she averaged 10 minutes of playing time in the five Big Sky Conference games leading up to this week. She didn't score in two games against Montana State last week and totaled 18 points in the previous nine games combined.
Was Frohlich's big night a sign of things to come or an exception to the rule? Only time will tell, but it was interesting to note coach Mike Petrino went with three "bigs" in the lineup down the stretch in Frohlich and starters Gfeller and Abby Anderson.
"That's pretty rare," Frohlich noted. "In practice we've got to play with each other just a tiny bit. Since we're all kind of the same position it doesn't happen very often.
"It was really fun getting to play with all of us bigs in there. One thing we do well is we pass really well to each other within the bigs. That's one thing we work on is those high-post passes."
Like a lot of good coaches, Petrino trusts his instincts over the course of a game. He's not afraid to go with the hot hand or break out of the norm.
"Kylie was doing really well," Petrino said. "She mostly plays behind Carmen and Abby, but she earned the right to finish the game.
"We have a lot of faith in Carmen and Abby. Both are top-10 in the league in field goal percentage. But you read how the game is going and then we went with that."
Montana has had mixed results in close games this season and it's an area the team will look to improve in February. If you take away Thursday's heartbreaker and the overtime loss at Northern Colorado in early January, the Lady Griz (7-7) would be in the upper echelon in the Big Sky standings rather than hoping to get back to the .500 mark Saturday with a 4-5 record.
Petrino, whose team will play three of its next four league games on the road after Saturday, is anxious to see how it will respond in its rematch with the Vikings (4-5, 6-6). The Lady Griz need to cut down on their fouls and turnovers and do a better job identifying the go-to shooters on the opposing team, especially during crunch time.
"We're looking forward to Saturday," Frohlich said. "Definitely there's a lot we can learn from (Thursday), but you have to move on to the next one. We have to work on our defense, keep the aggression and just play a better game."
