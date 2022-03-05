MISSOULA — Well, it’s a good thing the Montana men’s basketball team had the bye locked up.
Sacramento State senior Bryce Fowler stole the show on senior day with a career-high 39 points to lead his team, which entered in the bottom three of the Big Sky standings, to a 72-71 upset over fifth-placed Montana at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday night.
“I respect him,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said. “A lot of guys like him are jumping into the portal and looking for another opportunity. He didn’t do that. His loyalty to that school and his loyalty to that coaching staff, I respect that. He came out and performed tonight.”
Montana lost its second straight to end the regular season — following one of the better showings of the season against Montana State. The Grizzlies have now lost four of their past five games entering the tourney.
Montana had plenty of chances against Sac State, but it was mostly a back-and-forth night with Fowler and the Hornets keeping pace or, as was the case in the second half, setting the pace in the second half.
The Hornets led as high as seven, a 67-60 advantage after Fowler buried a pair of free throws. Brandon Whitney scored, Sac State hit just one free throw and then Lonnell Martin Jr. canned a 3-pointer to cut it down to a 68-65 game with 26 seconds left. Josh Bannan came up with a steal, buried some free throws and after more Sac State free throws Whitney hit a contested floater but another perfect trip to the free-throw line by Fowler put Sac State up 72-69.
Griz go quick 2, Whitney makes a floater. Fowler goes 2/2 again. 72-69, 10 seconds left #mtscores pic.twitter.com/QeeYvBjZT5— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) March 6, 2022
Martin missed a good look from distance from the wing, but Bannan, reminiscent of other tight games this season where he and Martin had come up clutch, snagged an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Martin who rose, fired and was fouled.
He hit the the first two, but the third free throw to tie it and send the game to overtime was off. Derrick Carter-Hollinger got the miss, but the ensuing shot by Scott Blakney fell wide right.
Here’s the final sequence. pic.twitter.com/5v6DOpMGT3— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) March 6, 2022
Montana falls to 18-13 overall, 11-9 in the conference. Montana will face No. 4 Weber State on Thursday in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals, which was decided after the Wildcats lost to Southern Utah Saturday.
Sac State shot 47.2% (25 of 53) from the field and 7 of 14 from distance. In the second half the Hornets shot 60% — with half of those makes coming from Fowler — which DeCuire noted as an issue to address heading into Boise.
“We are a team that is scratching for momentum,” DeCuire said. “We are fighting to sustain our identity on the defensive side of the ball. That’s the biggest issue right now. You can’t give up 60% in a half. I think we are giving up about 57, 58% in a half since the Weber loss. That’s been an issue for us.”
Bannan led Montana with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Senior Cameron Parker, who was honored along with Blakney, Freddy Brown III and graduate manger Ryan Clark prior to the game, finished with 14 points in his final game at Dahlberg Arena.
Mack will be back
Some big news broke before the game.
On the video board high above the court, starting senior center Mack Anderson announced he plans to come back for his fifth year of eligibility — taking advantage of the extra COVID-19 season given because of the way the pandemic altered college sports.
While his status the rest of the season is unknown due to an elbow injury that has sidelined him since Feb. 12, the future impact of the Grizzlies getting one of their most important defenders back is clear.
“Part of success is having guys on the court for three to four years,” DeCuire said. “And next year will be that year where we will have a handful of guys that are in their third, fourth, or fifth (for Mack). So we will have a lot of guys who understand what this is about, how we play the game, why we play a certain way and do the things we do. That’s when leadership kicks in and Mack’s going to be on the front end of that.”
Assuming nobody transfers, the Grizzlies are set to have eight players who will be at least in their third season of college basketball next year.
Tournament field set
While we knew who the top-five teams in the Big Sky were at the beginning of the week, the question left was where would they land.
Montana State is the top overall seed, and the sole regular-season champ. The Cats will get a bye to Thursday’s quarterfinals and will face the winner of No. 8 Sacramento State and No. 9 Idaho, which takes place Wednesday.
Southern Utah locked up the No. 2 seed with a win over Weber State, which also knocked the Wildcats down to the No. 4 seed. Southern Utah, in its final Big Sky Tournament before leaving for the Western Athletic Conference, will play the winner of No. 7 Portland State and No. 10 Idaho.
Northern Colorado earned the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of No. 6 Eastern Washington and No. 11 Northern Arizona.
Montana, the five seed, will face No. 4 Weber State Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.