MISSOULA — USC shot 71% from the field in the first half and downed the Montana men's basketball team 76-62 in the Grizzlies' season opener Saturday in Los Angeles.
A 16-4 run that spanned 6:13 over the middle of the first half gave the Trojans plenty of separation over Montana. It was the second game of the year for USC, who moved to 2-0. The Grizzlies dressed just 11 players, all of whom got into the game in the first half.
"Growing pains," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire told KGVO radio. "We've got some young guys that don't have a lot of experience out there and then a couple guys who haven't played in a long time. We were rusty early and I think it took us a long time to adjust to their length."
Hunter Clarke, who only recently came to Missoula from Australia, did not make the trip. Fellow freshman Robby Beasley is day-to-day with an injury and UMass Lowell transfer Darius Henderson will not be available until first semester grades post in December.
After the start that, at one point, saw USC take a 32-8 lead, the Grizzlies settled down and outscored the Trojans 17-12. There were some decidedly good moments for UM, especially freshman guard Brandon Whitney, who spent a lot of time at the point.
The Mission Hills, California, native scored 17 points on 4 of 10 shooting while playing 34 minutes. He hit 8 of 9 free throws and added on three assists.
"(Brandon) Whitney had been doing that a lot in practice, just getting into the paint and finishing over the bigs, knocking down open shots," DeCuire said. "I thought defensively he was really good at the point of attack and he was containing his man about as well as we have."
Fellow Griz freshman Josh Bannan was also impressive in his debut, scoring 13 points and hauling in four rebounds for Montana before fouling out.
Josh Bannan with a dunk for his first points in a Grizzly uniform #mtscores pic.twitter.com/kP1l9L5ClO— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) November 29, 2020
UM had 13 turnovers to USC's 15, a good sign in a season-opening game against a team that starts a player in Evan Mobley who will likely be a top-10 NBA draft pick next year.
Mobley, a 7-footer, had 11 points, nine of which came in the second half. He added six rebounds and two assists. Mobley's older brother, Isaiah, a 6-11 forward, hammered the Grizzlies on the boards, tallying seven rebounds in the first half and another six in the second.
Montana was out-rebounded 41-28 in the game, which was directly related to foul trouble for DJ Carter-Hollinger and Michael Steadman. Carter-Hollinger played just eight minutes in the first half and picked up his fourth foul early in the second half.
Steadman, a preseason all-Big Sky honoree, had two fouls in the first half. Steadman, Carter-Hollinger, Eddy Egun, Bannan and Cam Parker started the game for the Grizzlies.
Ten players had entered the game by 12 minute mark in the first half and DeCuire went with Steadman, Cameron Satterwhite, Whitney, Bannan and Carter-Hollinger to start the second half.
Kyle Owens and Whitney were the first two players off the bench for Montana and DeCuire has plenty figure out as far as his rotations go. Expect that to continue as the Grizzlies play through their first games of the season, though who DeCuire rolls out as his starters in the Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 games against Big Sky foe Southern Utah could end up saying a lot.
That said, with the coronavirus pandemic throwing all sorts of twists and turns, trying to predict what the rotations will be game-to-game is difficult. No fans were also in attendance at the game due to the virus, making it an especially strange opener.
"It's just the whole thing's weird, really if you really think about it, you're doing the National Anthem and there's no one in the gym, no one saw it," DeCuire said. "You do starting lineups, there's no one in the gym. You're showing a video, I don't know who for."
Montana cut the USC lead to 13 at the 7:55 mark in the second half on an Owens jumper but was never able to pull closer. The Grizzlies played much better defense late in the first half and throughout the final 20 minutes.
After shooting 15 of 21 in the first half, USC hit just 8 of 25 shots over the final 20 minutes.
Offense, though, was hard to come by for UM, who shot 21 of 59 from the field for the game. The Grizzlies hit just 4 of 17 three-point attempts and went 16 of 26 from the free throw line.
Northern Arizona transfer Cameron Satterwhite struggled offensive a bit in his Grizzly debut and went 0 of 4 from behind the 3-point line in the first half. He finished with two points on nine shots, though did have two steals.
Owens had 11 points for the Grizzlies, all of which came in the second half, and seemed to find his rhythm as the game went on.
"I think if we do a better job making open shots, maybe we have a chance at that four minute mark," DeCuire said. "I like the fact we fought."
NOTES: Instead of names on the back of their uniforms this year, UM players have one word, 'Solidarity' ... Mack Anderson was called for two moving screens early and played just three minutes for the game ... USC had a very balanced scoring effort with eight players scoring six or more points ... Saturday's loss was the Grizzlies' 14th-straight when starting the season on the road ... Whitney was the first freshman to lead UM in scoring in a season opener in at least a decade.
