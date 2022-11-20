MISSOULA — Hot third-quarter shooting and salty defense down the stretch propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 82-77 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena.

The win was Montana's first over an NCAA Division I opponent, boosting the team to 2-2. The Lady Griz will hit the road for a game against Wichita State in Los Angeles Friday.

Key to the outcome was Montana's 32-point explosion on 12-for-16 shooting from the floor in the third period. The Lady Griz hit 6 of 7 triples in the period and went from trailing by five at halftime to leading by five, 62-57, heading into the fourth quarter.

Senior Sammy Fatkin paced the Lady Griz with 21 points and eight rebounds. Junior Gina Marxen added 18 points, hitting the 1,000-point career milestone in the first half. The Idaho transfer also dished out a game-high six assists, all coming in the second half.

North Dakota fell to 2-2 with the loss. Kacie Borowicz led the Fighting Hawks with 35 points on 14-for-29 shooting.

Montana hit nine of 10 free throws in the last 3 minutes to salt the game.

North Dakota cut its deficit to 78-77 on a 3-point shoot off glass by Rakiyah Beal with 32 ticks left. Fatkin answered with a pair of free throws and Dani Bartsch made two big defensive plays in the final 14 seconds — she blocked a shot and stole an inbounds pass with 11 seconds left. She later added two free throws to give Montana the five-point win.

