MISSOULA — Despite a number of second-half collapses, close calls and having what has felt like weekly bounce-back wins, the Montana men’s basketball team guaranteed itself a top-five seed in the Big Sky Conference Tournament next week in Boise, Idaho, after beating archrival Montana State this past Sunday.
That same archrival beat Southern Utah Tuesday to secure at least a share of the Big Sky regular-season title. If the Cats beat Sac State Thursday, they will be the top seed in the tourney and the standalone conference champ.
Entering Thursday, the top five teams are set, but the order can change aside from Montana State at No. 1. The order is Montana State (22-7, 14-4 BSC), Weber State (20-10, 13-6 BSC), Southern Utah (18-10, 12-6 BSC), Northern Colorado (17-13, 12-6) and Montana (18-11, 11-7 BSC).
If the Grizzlies lose to Northern Colorado on Thursday in Missoula, they can finish no higher than fourth — needing to tie Southern Utah to get there — and if Montana goes 0-2 then the only finish possible is fifth.
While Montana would have preferred to be in the spot Montana State is, the Cats winning can actually help the Grizzlies by giving them their highest-possible seeding in a wacky, but possible, ending. Montana State's win over Southern Utah makes an unlikely scenario a bit more possible: a three-way tie for second in the Big Sky standings.
If, and it's a big “if” in what has been a highly competitive regular season in conference play, four games go a certain way the tie happens.
Southern Utah needs to lose to Idaho State and beat Weber State in its final two games. Meanwhile Northern Colorado must lose to Montana and lose to Montana State on Saturday. If that happens, there will be a three-way tie for second in the Big Sky standings between Southern Utah, Weber State and Montana at 13-7 in league play, while Northern Colorado falls to 12-8 and fifth place.
So, then it comes down to tiebreakers. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head against one another, which is an even split, all splitting against each other.
The next tiebreaker goes to head-to-head record against teams in the Big Sky starting at No. 1 and going down, which under this scenario starts with Montana State.
Southern Utah was swept by MSU so then is eliminated while Montana and Weber State each went 1-1 with MSU. The next team down would be Northern Colorado, which Weber State already split against and Montana needs to beat Thursday to force one more tiebreaker with Weber State.
Finally, down to either Eastern Washington or Portland State at six and seven — or the reverse order as the two are locked into one of the spots. Montana swept Eastern Washington, so no matter where it finishes UM would be the No. 2 seed in the event of a Southern Utah, Weber State and Montana three-way tie at second.
Now, that isn’t the mostly likely scenario to happen so let’s get into the more likely ones.
Montana will finish third if Southern Utah and Northern Colorado both lose the final two games and Montana wins out, putting the Grizzlies at 13-7 and the other two at 12-8 — Northern Colorado would be fourth and Southern Utah would be fifth.
If a four-way tie for second between Southern Utah, Weber State, Northern Colorado and Montana happens — meaning all four finish at 13-7 — then Northern Colorado would be the two seed due to a season sweep over Montana State in this hypothetical ending. Montana would be third and Weber State fourth and Southern Utah fifth.
If the Grizzlies beat Northern Colorado, which also has to beat Montana State, but then UM loses to Sac State, their league record is 12-8 and they would be the fourth seed if Southern Utah loses to Idaho State and Weber State for a 12-8 mark because Montana went 1-1 to Montana State and wins the tiebreaker. Northern Colorado would be the three seed with Weber and MSU at two and one.
So, yeah, a win over Northern Colorado opens some fun possibilities and a loss to the Bears makes things tricky — even if we are splitting hairs between a four and a five seed since that is the quarterfinal matchup in the bracket.
At the end of it, the parity shown in the league with the many splits and few sweeps among the top teams in the league, nothing is for sure come tourney time.
The last time
Northern Colorado and Montana met what feels like ages ago on the first weekend of conference play.
Montana led by eight at half in what would end as the largest lead for either in a highly competitive night that saw four ties and eight lead changes in Greeley, Colorado. The Bears clawed back and eventually led by five with about eight minutes left.
A pair of free throws late by Cameron Parker gave Montana a one-point lead with 40 seconds left, but a dunk by Kur Jongkuch and a pair of freebies by Matt Johnson iced the game as the Bears won, 78-75.
"We got two more big opportunities this weekend against Northern Colorado and Sac State at home," Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan said after the Montana State win on Sunday. "Winning at home is something we've prided ourselves on all year. We got to continue to do that going into these games."
The Bears started the conference season 2-0 by sweeping the Treasure State schools but since went 10-6 and at one point was 5-4 after a loss to Weber State and two straight losses to Portland State.
Northern Colorado guard Daylen Kountz has since put together the best scoring season in the league on 20 points per game shooting 50% from the field, 39.8% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line. He is the only player in the conference to hit at least 50% from the field, 38% from deep and 80% from the charity stripe.
