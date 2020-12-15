MISSOULA — Camden Sirmon won’t soon forget the conversation he had with Justin Green.
The Missoula Sentinel senior received a call from Green, Montana’s football recruiting coordinator, the morning after winning the state championship. It was the call Sirmon was hoping to get after moving from Washington to Missoula as he chased a Div. I offer, especially one from the Griz.
Even more than the offer, which Sirmon accepted on the spot, it was Green’s message that meant much to Sirmon because his decision on how to approach the move to a new state, a new team and so many unknowns was being recognized by others outside the team.
“He mentioned how my character spoke a lot to them,” Sirmon recalled. “He said just because they could ask as many people as they wanted for a character reference but the biggest one came from my teammates and how they talked about me because I came here as a new guy and earned the respect of my teammates.”
Coming to Missoula, Sirmon went from a team where he was entrenched as the starter and was going to help design the offense as a senior to joining a team that already had a returning starting quarterback. He battled with Dayton Bay, admitting “it was awkward at first and never super perfect,” but they worked a two-quarterback system to win a state title.
To start to fit in, Sirmon first reached out to Sentinel senior Jace Klucewich over the summer, recalling he met the Grizzly commit at a previous UM football camp, which he had attended since sixth grade. Once in Missoula, he felt he quickly clicked with Geno Leonard, another Grizzly commit, and that opened the doors to the outsider being accepted into the group.
“My first goal was to stay quiet and stay humble and earn the respect of the teammates,” Sirmon said. “That was my first goal off the bat was to observe and see how they do things and earn their respect. Second was learn the offense and win the starting job. Third was the team as well: to win a state championship and conference championship.”
Coming into Sentinel, Sirmon cracked the seal on his third notebook, having kept one in a drawer next to his bed each year going back to his sophomore year because he heard that’s what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson does. In it, he keeps a variety of notes, whether it’s big-picture thoughts or small-but-important details.
The mental side is something Sirmon feels he’s long prided himself on, spending time studying playbooks or dissecting film. Sentinel’s offense wasn’t too different from what he played in, in Washington’s largest classification; it just took him time to get down the timing and rhythm.
“I was most impressed with Camden’s work ethic, football intellect and sheer willingness to compete every single rep in practice and in games,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said of his player who was named the Class AA offensive MVP. “He has a quick twitch, change of direction and then open-field speed that is rare in an athlete of his stature.”
On the field, the 6-foot, 195-pound Sirmon was known as the running quarterback between him and Bay, rushing for 847 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, but he felt that aspect of his game has been his most recent addition. He had long been more comfortable as a passer and completed 65.3% of his passes for 949 yards with 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Sirmon is being recruited by UM as an athlete, he said, and thinks he’ll get a shot at quarterback first but is open to playing on either side of the ball, having played free safety and linebacker in high school. He and Oliver both feel the stiff competition he was faced with this fall will help him in college while competing against older players to earn playing time.
“It was a really good thing to learn that competition before college because I walked into starting my sophomore years with little competition and it was my job my junior year,” Sirmon said. “I’m really grateful I didn’t have that this year and it was a competition all year long. I think it taught me you got to make the most of your opportunity.”
Sirmon wanted to play for the Griz since coming to Missoula on his brother Cy Sirmon’s recruiting visit and getting to watch UM knock off No. 1 North Dakota State in 2015. Before that, he broadly knew about Montana and Big Sky football because his uncle David Sirmon played on UM’s 1995 national championship team and his father John Sirmon played for Idaho.
However, earning a D-I offer was one goal Sirmon didn’t write down in a notebook. His brother, who played for UM from 2015-19, talked him into not obsessing over it, instead focusing his energy on the team aspect of the game.
“That was always in the back of my mind,” Sirmon said of trying to earn a D-I offer. “That was a driving force for this move. That’s always been a goal. What’s helped is I prioritized the present. When you worry about the future, that can make you play stiff and play frozen.
“I learned that from my brother. He said he was worried about who was watching or the offers he’d get and he was playing scared of getting messed up. He said focus on the task at hand.”
When Sirmon’s family decided to move six hours east from Wenatchee, Washington, to Missoula this summer, he had no D-I offers. He went on to choose a walk-on offer from the Griz over a Div. I offer from Columbia, Div. II offers from Central Washington and Colorado School of Mines and NAIA offers from Montana Tech and Carroll College.
Sirmon had been working for years before the move to get a D-I offer, but they weren’t coming. He heard from schools that they wanted to see how he looked his senior year, but therein lied the problem: Washington was looking like it wasn’t going to have fall sports because of the pandemic. So, he made a move to Missoula, which has turned out to be an extended stay.
“I had to make this move for sure,” Sirmon said. “If I had stayed in Washington, none of this would have been possible. From a life standpoint, my new friends are awesome, all the way up to sports, everything was worth it.”
Early signing period
The early signing period for the 2021 football recruiting class runs from Wednesday through Friday. Here are the 19 known commits for the Grizzlies:
- Missoula Sentinel S Jace Klucewich
- Missoula Sentinel ATH TJ Rausch
- Waco, Texas (Midway HS) OT/LS Declan McCabe
- Missoula Sentinel LB Geno Leonard
- Havre DE Kellen Detrick
- Henderson, Nev. (Liberty HS) QB Daniel Britt
- Portland, Ore. (Sunset HS) OL Liam Brown
- Billings Central K Camden Capser
- Butte High TE Jake Olson
- Cheney, Wash. (Cheney HS) LB/RB Ben McGourin
- Helena High LB Zac Evans
- Red Lodge DE Corby Mann
- Missoula Sentinel ATH Camden Sirmon
- Whitehall DE Dylan Smith
- Savage ATH Sloan McPherson
- Bozeman DB Brady Lang
- Bozeman S Padraig Lang
- Missoula Sentinel DB Soren Syvrud
- Missoula Big Sky ATH Colter Janacaro
